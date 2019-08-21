Top 3 Most Affordable SUV In India offering Automatic Gearbox

The automatic gearbox has become a regular in affordable cars and a lot of people who are buying SUVs prefer auto over the manual gearbox

Once a feature available only in luxury cars, automatic transmission, including AMT, DCT, CVT and AT have made it to the mass market and many new car buyers are preferring the auto gearbox over the manual one. This makes its a lucrative business opportunity for the automakers who are now not shying away from offering the two-pedal technology in even the cheapest cars available as an option. Since the compact SUV market is in high demand, we have compiled a list of the top 3 most affordable automatic cars available in India-

1. Tata Nexon AMT

Price Starts at Rs 7.93 Lakh

Tata Nexon made a lot of news when it was introduced as the most affordable compact SUV in India, that not only looked good but was spacious and offered many features. The result was obvious and Tata Nexon became the most popular Tata product.

Another reason that made Tata Nexon such a hit is a fact that it is being offered with a variety of powertrain options, most notably AMT gearbox in both petrol and diesel models, making it only among a few cars to do so.

The SUV is available in 2 engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both producing 108 bhp and mated to the 6-speed AMT gearbox. The petrol AMT in the XMA trim is the most affordable Automatic SUV priced at Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT

Price Starts at Rs 8.69 Lakh

Next on our list is India’s best-selling SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is available in the diesel version only. Although the sales has plummeted in recent times, the Vitara Brezza has long enjoyed the crown and the reason is the value-for-money offering, making it the most affordable diesel Auto in India.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.3-litre diesel engine producing 89 bhp and gets a AMT gearbox which Maruti calls AGS. The mid-level VDi AMT is priced at Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Venue DCT

Price Starts at Rs 9.35 Lakh

Last on our list is India’s first connected car, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV that toppled Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to become the most sold SUV last month. The Venue is also the most affordable car in India offering a DCT gearbox and that too in the 1.0-litre turbo engine producing 120 bhp.

The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox mated to the turbo GDI is priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most powerful SUV among the three.