Top 3 CNG Cars Launching Soon In India – Brezza To Altroz

Tata is all set to expand its CNG portfolio in the country with the launch of the Tata Altroz CNG and the Tata Punch CNG

With alternative fuel systems now getting popular in the market, a number of car brands are working on launching new CNG cars in the country including Tata, Hyundai, and Maruti. While many other CNG cars will be launched in the country soon, here is a list of the top 3 CNG cars that will soon be launching in India that you should check out.

1. Maruti Brezza CNG

The Brezza CNG is one of the most talked about upcoming CNG cars in India and is likely to be offered with the same 1.5L Bi-Fuel CNG engine that we also get with the Ertiga CNG.

This engine is likely to deliver a peak power and torque output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm respectively and is expected to be offered with a five-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. More details will soon be shared by the brand ahead of the launch in the country.

2. Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz CNG will take on the rivals like the Toyota Glanza CNG and the Maruti Baleno CNG in the market and is being offered with a twin-cylinder iCNG kit. It will be powered by a 1.2L Revotron Bi-Fuel engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 77 bhp and 97 Nm respectively. This premium CNG hatchback also boats a usable and practical boot in addition to features like a Single Advanced EUC and Direct State CNG.

3. Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch is currently one of the best-selling models in the brand’s line-up and will soon be launched with a CNG powertrain option. It shares its engine with the Altroz and likewise, will be offered with a similar twin-cylinder kit in the boot.

The Tata Punch CNG will be one of the most practical and feature-rich CNG cars in India and will not only boast a comfortable cabin but will also offer an impressive performance boosted with Dyna-pro technology. The CNG powertrain option will only be offered with only Accomplished and Creative trims.