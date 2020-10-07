Top 25 Selling Cars In September 2020 – Swift, Nexon, Altroz, Triber

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the Indian market in terms of sales in September 2020, and finished the month with a market share of over 50 per cent

While the first quarter of this fiscal year was a nightmare for the automobile industry in India, it looks like the industry has finally bounced back. The comeback is so good, that in September 2020, most of the cars have managed to post much better numbers as compared to the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki seems to have dominated the market in September 2020, since the automaker managed to secure the first five positions in the list of the best-selling cars in the said month. The Swift came in at first, since the Japanese carmaker managed to sell 22,643 units of the hatchback in the said month.

The other two podium finishers were the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Alto, 19,433 and 18,246 units of which were shipped to Indian buyers in the month of September 2020 respectively. The fourth spot was also taken up by a hatchback – the Wagon R, 17,581 units of which were sold in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki’s sub-4m sedan Dzire secured the fifth position, with a total of 13,988 units sold last month, which means that it was the best-selling sedan for the said month. On the other hand, the best-selling SUV for September 2020 comes from the house of Hyundai, i.e. the Creta, 12,325 units of which were shipped in the said period.

Given in the table below is the complete list of the top 25 selling cars in the Indian market in the month of September 2020, take a look –

Car Units sold in September 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 22,643 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 19,433 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 18,246 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 17,581 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 13,988 6. Hyundai Creta 12,325 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,220 8. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,385 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,982 10. Hyundai i20 9,852 11. Kia Sonet 9,266 12. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 9,153 13. Kia Seltos 9,079 14. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 9,000 15. Hyundai Venue 8,469 16. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 7,250 17. Tata Tiago 6,080 18. Tata Nexon 6,007 19. Tata Altroz 5,952 20. Mahindra Bolero 5,797 21. Honda Amaze 5,416 22. Renault Kwid 4,513 23. Renault Triber 4,159 24. Toyota Innova Crysta 4,087 25. Hyundai Aura 3,882

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco finished on seventh with 11,220 units sold, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios took the eighth position with a sale of 10,385 units. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (9,982), Hyundai i20 (9,852), Kia Sonet (9,266), Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (9,153), Kia Seltos (9,079) and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (9,000) all managed to record a sale of over 9,000 units in the said month.

The fifteenth spot was taken by the Hyundai Venue with a total sale of 8,469 units in the month of September 2020, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Celerio which registered a sale of 7,250 units. The seventeenth, eighteenth and nineteenth positions have been secured by Tata Motors’ Tiago, Nexon and Altroz respectively. 6,080 units of the Tiago, 6,007 units of Nexon and 5,952 Altroz’s were sold in the country last month.

The Bolero is the only Mahindra on this list, and the homegrown carmaker managed to sell 5,797 units of the SUV in the aforementioned month. The Honda Amaze finished on 21 with a total sale of 5,416 units last month. The Renault Kwid (4,513), Triber (4,159) and Toyota Innova Crysta (4,087) all three managed to register a sale of over 4,000 units.

The Hyundai Aura became the 25th best selling car in the Indian market in the month of September 2020. The Korean carmaker managed to sell 3,882 units of the car in the country last month.