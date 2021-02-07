Top 25 Selling Cars In January 2021 – Maruti Suzuki Alto Tops The List

Maruti Suzuki dominated the Indian market in terms of sales in January 2021 as well, but its market share for the month fell to 45 per cent

While almost all manufacturers would like to forget the last year as quickly as they can, sales seem to have finally caught up. Most of the cars have managed to retain their numbers and even perform better than the same month last year in some cases. As expected, Maruti Suzuki retained its position as the best-selling manufacturer in India, with the top 5 spots secured by cars from the Japanese manufacturer.

The Alto was best-selling car in India in January 2021, with Maruti Suzuki selling 18,260 units of the car in the said month. The Swift and the Wagon R were the other two podium finishers, and the carmaker managed to ship 17,180 and 17,165 units of the two hatchbacks last month respectively.

The Baleno took the fourth position with a total of 16,648 units sold in January 2021, while the Dzire became the best-selling sedan in India last month, with 15,125 units to its name. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta finished sixth with 12,284 units sold last month, also retaining its position as the best-selling SUV in India in the process.

Given in the table below is the complete list of the top 25 selling cars in the Indian market in the month of January 2021, take a look –

Car Units Sold In January 2021 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 18,260 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,180 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 17,165 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,648 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 15,125 6. Hyundai Creta 12,284 7. Hyundai Venue 11,779 8. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,680 9. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,865 10. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,623 11. Kia Seltos 9,869 12. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,565 13. Kia Sonet 8,859 14. Hyundai i20 8,505 15. Tata Nexon 8,225 16. Mahindra Bolero 7,567 17. Tata Altroz 7,378 18. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 6,963 19. Tata Tiago 6,909 20. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 6,893 21. Honda Amaze 5,477 22. Mahindra XUV300 4,612 23. Hyundai Aura 4,183 24. Mahindra Scorpio 4,083 25. Renault Triber 4,082

The Hyundai Venue took the next spot with 11,779 units sold last month, while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco followed closely behind with a total of 11,680 units sold. Apart from all of these aforementioned cars, only the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (10,865) and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (10,623) managed to cross the 10,000 mark in January 2021.

The Kia Seltos finished at eleventh with 9,869 units to its name, while the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga secured the twelfth spot with 9,565 units sold last month. The Kia Sonet (8,859), Hyundai i20 (8,505) and Tata Nexon (8,225) also managed to break the 8,000-unit barrier in January 2021.

The Bolero continues to be the best-selling Mahindra car in India, and the homegrown carmaker managed to sell 7,567 units of the SUV last month. The Tata Altroz secured the seventeenth position with 7,378 units sold. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso followed just behind, with 6,963, 6,909 and 6,893 units to their names respectively.

The Amaze became the top-selling Honda for the month, with the Japanese carmaker selling 5,477 units of the sub-4m sedan. The Mahindra XUV300, which recently received an optional AMT transmission for its petrol powertrain, recorded a sale of 4,612 units in January 2021.

The Hyundai Aura, Mahindra Scorpio and the Renault Triber finished as the twenty-third, twenty-fourth and twenty-fifth best-selling cars in the Indian market in January 2021. Hyundai sold 4,183 units of the Aura, Mahindra shipped 4,083 Scorpios and Renault delivered 4,082 Tribers to Indian buyers last month.