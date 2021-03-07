Top 25 Selling Cars In February 2021 – Maruti Suzuki Swift Tops The List

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the Indian market, and the Japanese carmaker ended the month with a 46.9 per cent market share

While the second quarter of 2020 was something that all manufacturers would like to forget, sales started picking up in the latter half of the year. Come 2021, manufacturers are enjoying much better sales numbers, and a host of cars ended up performing even better than what they did before the unprecedented times hit us last year.

Which cars managed to attract the most buyers in the month of February 2021? Here is a list of the top 25 best-selling cars in the Indian market last month, take a look –

The top 4 positions on this list were secured by the top-selling manufacturer in India, i.e. Maruti Suzuki. Swift became the best-selling car in February 2021 with 20,264 units sold in the month, and Baleno followed just behind with 20,070 units shipped in the same month. The Wagon R came third and Alto fourth, with 18,728 and 16,919 units to their name respectively.

Model Units Sold 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 20,264 2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 20,070 3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 18,728 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 16,919 5. Hyundai Creta 12,428 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,901 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,891 8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,585 9. Hyundai Venue 11,224 10. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,270 11. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,774 12. Hyundai i20 9,001 13. Kia Seltos 8,305 14. Kia Sonet 7,997 15. Tata Nexon 7,929 16. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7,040 17. Tata Altroz 6,832 18. Tata Tiago 6,787 19. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 6,214 20. Toyota Innova 6,018 21. Honda Amaze 4,939 22. Mahindra Bolero 4,843 23. Hyundai Aura 4,300 24. Renault Kwid 3,927 25. MG Hector 3,662

The Hyundai Creta retained its position as the top-selling SUV in the country last month too, with 12,428 units to its name. The sixth, seventh and eighth positions were also secured by Maruti Suzuki and it is a close battle between the three cars. 11,901 units of the Dzire were sold, 11,891 units of Eeco and 11,585 units of the Vitara Brezza sub-4m SUV in February 2021.

The Hyundai Venue and Grand i10 Nios took the next two spots with 11,224 and 10,270 units sold respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga came eleventh with 9,774 units to its name, and Hyundai i20 came twelfth with 9,001 units sold. The next two positions were secured by Kia, with the Korean carmaker selling 8,305 units of the Seltos and 7,997 units of the Sonet.

The Tata Nexon became the best-selling car for the homegrown manufacturer in February 2021, with Tata shipping 7,929 units of the SUV. The entry-level Maruti Suzuki S-Presso came next, with 7,040 units sold last month.

The seventeenth and eighteenth positions were again, captured by Tata, with 6,832 and 6,787 units sold of the Altroz and Tiago respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio followed behind with 6,214 units sold in the second month of 2021. The Innova Crysta became Toyota’s best-selling offering, and the 20th best-selling car in India last month with 6,018 units sold.

The Honda Amaze and the Mahindra Bolero were also their respective brands’ best-selling product in February 2021, and the cars recorded a sale of 4,939 units and 4,843 units respectively. The last three positions on this list were taken up by Hyundai Aura, Renault Kwid and MG Hector, with 4,300, 3,927 and 3,662 units to their names respectively.