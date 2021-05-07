Top 25 Selling Cars In April 2021 – Wagon R, Swift, Creta, i10, Nexon, Amaze

Maruti Suzuki had the Wagon R at the top of the sales charts with 18,656 units ahead of Swift, Alto, Baleno, Dzire and others

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R topped the overall passenger vehicle sales charts in the month of April 2021 as 18,656 units were sold. The Swift finished in the second position with 18,316 units as Maruti Suzuki dominated the top five positions. The largest carmaker in the country had the Alto in third with 17,303 units last month.

The Baleno premium hatchback recorded a total of 16,384 units as it continues to lead the segment. The Dzire has long been the best-selling sedan in the domestic market and last month was no different as 14,073 units were registered. The Creta asserted its dominance at the top of the SUV sales charts with a total of 12,463 units.

The Grand i10 Nios finished in the seventh position with 11,540 units while the Maruti Suzuki Eeco slotted in at eighth with 11,469 units. The Venue was the most sold compact SUV in the country as 11,245 units were despatched and one of its main rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, ended up a place behind with 11,220 units.

Top 25 Cars April 2021 sales April 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Wagon R 18,656 0 2. Maruti Swift 18,316 0 3. Maruti Alto 17,303 0 4. Maruti Baleno 16,384 0 5. Maruti Dzire 14,073 0 6. Hyundai Creta 12,463 0 7. Hyundai Grand I10 Nios 11,540 0 8. Maruti Eeco 11,469 0 9. Hyundai Venue 11,245 0 10. Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220 0 11. Maruti Ertiga 8,664 0 12. Kia Seltos 8,086 0 13. Maruti Spresso 7,738 0 14. Kia Sonet 7,724 0 15. Tata Nexon 6,938 0 16. Tata Tiago 6,656 0 17. Tata Altroz 6,649 0 18. Mahindra Bolero 6,152 0 19. Hyundai I20 5,002 0 20. Maruti Ignis 4,522 0 21. Mahindra XUV 300 4,144 0 22. Honda Amaze 3,920 0 23. Ford Ecosport 3,820 0 24. Toyota Innova 3,600 0 25. Mahindra Scorpio 3,577 0

The Ertiga MPV finished just outside the top ten in the eleventh position as 8,664 units were recorded while Kia Seltos garnered a total of 8,086 units. At thirteenth, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso posted 7,738 units and the Kia Sonet slotted in at fourteenth with 7,724 unit sales in the month of April 2021.

The compact and mid-size SUV segments are definitely amongst the popular classes in the Indian automotive market and the top 25 most sold cars table had many of them featured in it last month. The Tata Nexon registered 6,938 units sales while the Tiago and Altroz ended up 16th and 17th respectively with 6,656 and 6,649 unit sales.

The Bolero finished 18th with 6,152 units ahead of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra XUV300, Honda Amaze, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Scorpio. The automotive industry is in for tough times ahead due to apparent reasons and recovery can only be expected later this year.