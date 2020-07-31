Ford F-Series finished on top ahead of Chevy Silverado, Ram Pickup and Toyota RAV4 in the US market in the opening half of 2020

The automotive industry has been hit by the global health crisis over the last five months and thus manufacturers are revisiting their strategies and investments while job cuts are also prevalent. While no definitive cure has been found yet, the social lives of all of us have taken a new path and we are more of learning to live with it than just sitting at home.

The worldwide car sales will take a lot more time to recovery to how it used to be and here is a list of the top 25 most retailed cars in the United States in the opening half of this year. From bottom to up, the 4Runner premium crossover ended up 25th with 57,428 units and in comparison only 9 per cent de-growth was noted impressively.

The list contains many SUVs and crossover sticking by the global trend as Hyundai Tucson finished 24th with 57,941 units behind Ford’s Fusion with 61,421 units. The Outback station wagon from Subaru, Mazda CX-5, Nissan Ultima, Toyota Highlander, Ford Escape, Subaru Forester, Honda Accord, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Explorer, Toyota Tacoma and GMC Sierra covered places from 22 to 11.

S. No. Model No. Of Units 1. Ford F-Series 3,67,387 2. Chevrolet Silverado 2,64,442 3. Ram Pickup 2,46,253 4. Toyota RAV4 1,83,360 5. Honda CR-V 1,38,898 6. Honda Civic 1,27,858 7. Toyota Camry 1,25,899 8. Chevrolet Equinox 1,24,251 9. Toyota Corolla 1,09,601 10. Nissan Rogue 1,06,965 11. GMC Sierra 1,06,833 12. Toyota Tacoma 1,04,699 13. Ford Explorer 1,01,149 14. Jeep Grand Cherokee 96,409 15. Jeep Wrangler 96,131 16. Honda Accord 88,754 17. Subaru Forester 85,860 18. Ford Escape 84,797 19. Toyota Highlander 79,071 20. Nissan Altima 69,049 21. Mazda CX-5 65,072 22. Subaru Outback 62,305 23. Ford Fusion 61,421 24. Hyundai Tucson 57,941 25. Toyota 4Runner 57,428

With a massive volume decline of 39 per cent, Nissan Rogue ended up tenth with 1,06,965 units while the Corolla series managed to post a total of 1,09,601 units in the period between January and June 2020 to sit in ninth position with 28 per cent sales decrease. Chevrolet’s Equinox crossover had its sales down by 29 per cent as it registered 1,24,251 units in the opening six months.

The Camry had found itself in troubled water as 29 per cent sales de-growth meant that it could be overtaken by the Honda Civic by the closure of this calendar year Stateside. It posted 1,25,899 units for seventh behind Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ram Pickup, Chevrolet Silverado and the dominant Ford F-Series.

Despite an 18 per cent drop, the F-Series continued to sit on top with 3,67,387 units as its main rival, the Silverado in second place, garnered 2,64,442 units. Only 189 units separated the Silverado from the third placed Ram pickup. The RAV4 was the most sold SUV in the US as it finished fourth overall with 1,83,360 units ahead of CR-V (1,38,898) and Civic (1,27,858 units).