Top 25 Most Sold Cars In Oct 2019 – Maruti Dzire To Ford EcoSport

October 2019 brought some relief to Indian carmakers after months of sales slowdown and here are the top 25 best-selling cars

Thanks to a higher demand during the Diwali season, most Indian carmakers saw an improvement in their sales figure in October 2019. And to give you, our dear readers, an idea about the sales performance of some of the popular car models, we have compiled a list of top 25 selling cars of October 2019, which comprises everything from the highly popular Maruti Dzire to the dated but highly capable Ford EcoSport

Pretty unsurprisingly, the first model in the list of 25 best-selling cars in India was the Maruti Dzire, which sold 19,569 units in October 2019. This even marked an YoY improvement of 12 per cent over 17,404 units sold In October 2018. Even the second-best-selling car in October 2019 comes from Maruti’s stables.

The Swift, with a monthly sale of 19,401 units, took a close second place. It even marked an YoY growth of 13 per cent from sales of 17,215 units in October last year.

The third sport also goes to a Maruti model as the Alto twins have clocked a sales volume of 17,903 units last month. This is a 19 per cent drop from 22,180 units sold in October 2018. Even the fourth place has been secured by a Maruti model as the Baleno has registered a monthly sale of 16.237 units last month. This is a 13 per cent drop from 18,657 units sold in the same month last year.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,569 17,404 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 19,401 17,215 3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 17,903 22,180 4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,237 18,657 5. Hyundai Elite I20 14,683 13,290 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 14,359 10,655 7. Kia Seltos 12,854 New Launch 8. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 10,634 New Launch 9. Mauti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,227 15,832 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,011 6,714 11. Hyundai Grand I10 9,873 11,820 12. Hyundai Venue 8,576 New Launch 13. Hyundai Creta 7,269 11,702 14. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7,197 1,387 15. Mahindra Bolero 5,884 7,222 16. Hyundai Santro 5,855 8,535 17. Tata Tiago 5,460 7,549 18. Renault Kwid 5,384 6,035 19. Renault Triber 5,240 New Launch 20. Honda Amaze 5,134 5,542 21. Toyota Innova Crysta 5,062 6,700 22. Mahindra Scorpio 4,628 4,603 23. Tata Nexon 4,438 4,608 24. Maruti Suzuki XL6 4,328 New Launch 25. Ford Ecosport 4,326 3,957

The fifth place has been occupied by the Hyundai Elite i20 with a monthly sale of 14,683 units last month. This is a 10 per cent growth from 13,290 units sold in October 2018. The sixth place is occupied by the Maruti Wagon R, which sold 14,359 units last month – a whopping 35 per cent increase from 10,655 units sold in October 2018.

The seventh place goes to the Kia Seltos, a new entrant that has taken the small SUV segment by a storm. It sold 12,854 units in October 2019. In the eighth place, we have the Maruti S-Presso, another new entrant that has ben really quick with establishing a strong foothold in the market. It sold 10,634 copies last month.

The ninth place is held by the Vitara Brezza with a total monthly sale of 10,227 units last month. This is a decent 35 per cent drop from 15,832 units sold in October 2018. Even the tenth place goes to a Maruti model as the Eeco has sold 10,011 copies in October 2019, a massive 49 per cent increase from 6,714 units sold in October 2018.

The eleventh spot goes to Hyundai Grand i10, which has found 9,873 buyers last month, thereby marking a 16 per cent drop from 11,820 units sold in October 2018. The Hyundai Venue occupies the twelfth place with a total sale of 8,576 units last month.

The thirteenth place is occupied by the Hyundai Creta, which sold 7,269 units last month, which corresponds to a massive 38 per cent drop from 11,702 units sold in October 2018. The fourteenth place is occupied by the Maruti Ertiga with a total sale of 7,197 units. This corresponds to a stupendous 419 per cent growth from 1,387 units sold in October 2018.

The fifteenth place has been occupied by the Mahindra Bolero with a sale of 5,884 units last month. This is a 19 per cent drop from 7,222 units sold in October 2018. The sixteenth place goes to another Hyundai, with the Santro managing to sell 5,855 units and registering an YoY decline of 31 per cent from 8,535 units sold in October 2018.

The seventeenth place on the list of best-selling cars in October 2019 has been occupied by the Tata Tiago, which sold 5,460 units last month, thereby posting a 28 per cent sales decline as compared to 7,549 units sold in October 2018.

The eighteenth spot goes to the Renault Kwid, which sold 5,384 units in October 2019. This is an an 11 per cent drop from 6,035 units sold in October 2018. The nineteenth place has been taken by the Renault Triber, with a sale of 5,240 units last month. The twentieth place goes to the Honda Amaze, which has sold 5,134 copies. This is a 7 per cent drop from 5,542 units sold in October 2018.

The twenty-first sport goes to the Toyota Innova Crysta, a hot-selling MPV that has seen a 24 per cent decline in its popularity from 6,700 units sold in October 2018 to 5,062 copies last month. The next position goes to Mahindra Scorpio, which has seen a marginal YoY growth of 1 per cent from 4,603 units in October 2018 to 4,628 units last month.

At the twenty-third position, we have the Tata Nexon with a total sale of 4,438 units last month. This is a 4 per cent drop from 4,608 units sold in October 2018. The twenty-fourth position goes to the Maruti XL6, another new entrant in the market. The Ertiga-based cross-MPV sold 4,328 units in October 2019.

The last spot on our list of 25 best-selling cars in India in October 2019 has been occupied by the dated but still-pretty-likeable Ford EcoSport. The sub-4-metre compact SUV from the Indian subsidiary of the American car giant sold 4,326 units of the Maruti Vitara Brezza-rival last month. This led to an YoY growth of 9 per cent from 3,957 copies sold in October 2018.