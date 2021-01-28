Top 25 Most Sold Cars In 2020 – Swift, Baleno, Creta, Bolero, Sonet, Innova

Maruti Suzuki retained its position as the highest-selling manufacturer in 2020, with Hyundai and Tata finishing the year as the other two podium finishers

A host of new cars were launched in the Indian market in 2020 across different segments, with the year starting off with some big launches in the first month itself, followed by the 2020 Auto Expo – which became the stage for manufacturers to launch their new products as well as reveal future plans.

The next few months didn’t go as planned, but carmakers had faith in their products and most of them went ahead with planned launches, irrespective of the situation. But which cars managed to woo the highest number of buyers? We have put together a list of the top 25 selling cars in the Indian market in 2020, take a look –

The top 7 positions on the list were secured by Maruti Suzuki cars, with the Swift becoming the best-seller for the year, finishing 2020 with a total of 1,60,765 units sold. The Alto came second with 1,54,076 units sold, and the Baleno took the third spot with a sale of 1,53,986 units. The Wagon R, Dzire, XL6 & Ertiga and Eeco followed behind.

Model Units Sold 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,60,765 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto 1,54,076 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,53,986 4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1,48,298 5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1,24,969 6. Maruti Suzuki XL6 + Ertiga 1,04,185 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 99,480 8. Hyundai Creta 96,989 9. Kia Seltos 96,932 10. Hyundai Grand i10 91,930 11. Maruti Vitara Brezza 83,866 12. Hyundai Venue 82,428 13. Hyundai i20 73,414 14. Maruti S-Presso 67,690 15. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 59,463 16. Mahindra Bolero 52,763 17. Tata Tiago 49,486 18. Tata Nexon 48,842 19. Tata Altroz 47,070 20. Renault Triber 38,906 21. Kia Sonet 38,363 22. Renault Kwid 37,927 23. Honda Amaze 37,484 24. Hyundai Xcent + Aura 36,304 25. Toyota Innova 34,078

The Hyundai Creta was the 8th best-selling car in India last year but took the crown for the best-selling SUV in the country with 96,989 units sold. Its cousin Kia Seltos was just behind with 96,932 units to its name. The Hyundai Grand i10 finished behind the two SUVs with 91,930 units sold in 2020.

The battle between the sub-4m arch-rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue was very close, but the former managed to take the lead in 2020. Maruti Suzuki sold 83,866 units of the sub-compact SUV, while Hyundai shipped 82,428 Venues to Indian buyers.

Apart from the aforementioned cars, four other offerings managed to cross the 50,000 mark last year, i.e. Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Mahindra Bolero, with 73,414, 67,690, 59,463 and 52,763 units sold respectively.

Tata secured the 17th, 18th and 19th positions with the Tiago, Nexon and Altroz respectively. The three Tata cars performed similarly last year, with Tata managing to sell 49,486 units of the Tiago compact hatch, 48,842 units of the Nexon sub-4m SUV and 47,070 units of the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Triber MPV became Renault’s best-selling car in 2020, with 38,906 units to its name. The Kia Sonet came in at 21st with 38,363 units sold, which is an impressive feat considering the fact that it was launched in the country in the second half of the year. Following the Kia Sonet was another Renault car – the Kwid, 37,927 units of which were sold last year.

How close the rivalry between the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura/Xcent was also evident by the fact that the former finished just ahead of the latter. Honda sold 37,484 units of the Amaze in 2020, while Hyundai dispatched 36,304 units of the Aura and Xcent combined. Last but not the least, the Toyota Innova secured the 25th spot in the list, with 34,078 units to its name last year.