Top 25 Cars Sold In June 2021 – Wagon R, Bolero, Tiago, EcoSport

Maruti Suzuki had 11 models in the top 25 car sales list for the month of June 2021 while Hyundai had four models

The passenger car sales ended up on the positive side in the month of June 2021 and it is an encouraging sign of things to come in the second half of the year should social and economic conditions remain ideal. Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R finished on top of the sales charts with 19,447 units as against 6,972 units with 179 per cent growth.

The Swift was the second most sold car in India last month ahead of Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Dzire and Alto. The premium hatchback posted 14,701 units against 4,300 units with 242 per cent growth as it was shy of the Swift by 3,026 units. The Vitara Brezza, the most sold SUV last month, recorded 12,833 units as against 4,542 units with a 182.5 per cent surge.

The Dzire was the only sedan in the top 25 list, as the declining popularity of the sedan space was evident. The compact sedan registered 12,639 units against 5,834 units with a 116.6 per cent volume increase. The Alto was the only other model to garner five-digit sales last month as 12,513 units were posted against 7,298 units with 71.5 per cent growth.

Top 25 Cars In June 2021 (YoY) June 2021 June 2020 1. Maruti Wagon R (179%) 19,447 6,972 2. Maruti Swift (341.7%) 17,727 4,013 3. Maruti Baleno (242%) 14,701 4,300 4. Maruti Vitara Brezza (182.5%) 12,833 4,542 5. Maruti Dzire (116.6%) 12,639 5,834 6. Maruti Alto (71.5%) 12,513 7,298 7. Hyundai Creta (37.9%) 9,941 7,207 8. Maruti Ertiga (200%) 9,920 3,306 9. Maruti Eeco (142.4%) 9,218 3,803 10. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (144.6%) 8,787 3,593 11. Kia Seltos (20%) 8,549 7,114 12. Tata Nexon (164%) 8,033 3,040 13. Tata Altroz (105%) 6,350 3,104 14. Hyundai i20 (133%) 6,333 2,718 15. Kia Sonet 5,963 – 16. Mahindra Bolero (74%) 5,744 3,292 17. Maruti S-Presso (56%) 4,926 3,160 18. Tata Tiago (20%) 4,881 4,069 19. Hyundai Venue (18%) 4,865 4,129 20. Mahindra XUV300 (155%) 4,615 1,812 21. Mahindra Scorpio (62%) 4,160 2,574 22. Maruti XL6 (232%) 3,978 1,198 23. Maruti Ignis (150%) 3,583 1,432 24. Ford EcoSport (190%) 3,511 1,212 25. Nissan Magnite 3,252 –

The Creta finished on top of the mid-size SUV segment with 9,941 units as against 7,207 units with nearly 38 per cent jump in volumes. The Ertiga posted 9,920 units as against 3,306 units with 200 per cent growth and was the only MPV in the list (besides its XL6 sibling). The Eeco recorded 9,218 units as against 3,803 units with 142.4 per cent growth.

The Grand i10 Nios finished tenth with 144.6 per cent YoY growth while Kia Seltos managed to record 8,549 units and Tata Nexon with 8,033 units for eleventh and twelfth respectively. The Nexon’s younger sibling, the Altroz, slotted in at thirteenth with 6,350 units as against 3,104 units with a 105 per cent increase in volumes.

Hyundai’s i20 finished fourteenth ahead of Sonet, Bolero, S-Presso, Tiago, Venue, XUV300 and Scorpio covering positions till twenty-one. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 endured 232 per cent growth to finish ahead of Ignis, EcoSport and Nissan’s Magnite last month.