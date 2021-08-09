Top 25 Cars Sold In July 2021 – Wagon R, Creta, Nexon, Bolero, Magnite

Maruti Suzuki had 10 models in the top 25 sales table as Wagon R led the way ahead of Swift, Baleno and Ertiga

In the month of July 2021, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished on top of the sales charts as 22,836 units were sold against 13,515 units during the same period last year with 69 per cent YoY growth. The Swift was the second most sold car in the country with 18,434 units and 81.2 per cent increase in volumes.

The Baleno finished third with 14,729 unit sales against 11,575 units in July 2020 with 27.2 per cent sales growth while Maruti Suzuki Ertiga endured 58 per cent growth was fourth. The Hyundai Creta ended up as the fifth most sold car in India last month as 13,000 units were registered against 11,549 units with 12.5 per cent increase in numbers.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto was the sixth most sold car in India in July 2021 with 12,867 units against 13,654 units with 5.7 per cent negative volume growth. The Vitara Brezza led the way in the compact SUV space as 12,676 units were posted against 7,807 units with 62.3 per cent jump in sales. The Dzire recorded 10,470 units with 15.7 per cent growth.

Top 25 Cars In July 2021 July 2021 July 2020 1. Maruti Wagon R (69%) 22,836 13,515 2. Maruti Swift (81.2%) 18,434 10,173 3. Maruti Baleno (27.2%) 14,729 11,575 4. Maruti Ertiga (58%) 13,434 8,504 5. Hyundai Creta (12.5%) 13,000 11,549 6. Maruti Alto (-5.7%) 12,867 13,654 7. Maruti Vitara Brezza (62.3%) 12,676 7,807 8. Maruti Dzire (15.7%) 10,470 9,046 9. Tata Nexon (137.7%) 10,287 4,327 10. Maruti Eeco (18.3%) 10,057 8,501 11. Hyundai i10 (12%) 9,379 8,368 12. Hyundai Venue (22%) 8,185 6,734 13. Kia Sonet 7,675 – 14. Kia Seltos (-16%) 6,983 8,270 15. Tata Altroz (92%) 6,980 3,636 16. Maruti S-Presso (89%) 6,818 3,604 17. Tata Tiago (27%) 6,794 5,337 18. Hyundai i20 (3%) 6,518 6,344 19. Mahindra Bolero (49%) 6,491 4,360 20. Toyota Innova (108%) 6,093 2,927 21. Mahindra XUV300 (139%) 6,027 2,519 22. Maruti XL6 (124%) 4,190 1,874 23. Nissan Magnite 4,073 – 24. Hyundai Aura (119%) 4,034 1,839 25. Mahindra Scorpio (23%) 3,855 3,135

Tata Motors’ Nexon got past the 10,000 unit sales mark for the first time in a month in July 2021 as 10,287 units were registered against 4,327 units with 137.7 per cent increase in volumes. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco rounded out the top ten with 10,057 units against 8,501 units with 18.3 per cent jump in sales volumes.

The next two places were covered by Hyundai as Grand i10 Nios and Venue recorded 18.3 and 12 per cent YoY growth respectively. Likewise, Sonet and Seltos finished in the next two positions for Kia with Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Tiago and Hyundai i20 covered spots between fifteen and eighteen.

Mahindra’s consistent seller Bolero was nineteenth with 49 per cent growth and 6,491 unit sales while Toyota Innova Crysta recorded 6,093 units to finish ahead of Mahindra XUV300. Maruti Suzuki’s XL6, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Aura and Mahindra Scorpio covered the remaining places in the overall top 25 sales table.