Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted 1,10,641 units as against 1,57,880 units with 30 per cent sales decline last FY

Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza was the most sold compact SUV in the Financial Year 2019-20. The period between April 2019 and March 2020 saw the compact SUV garnering a total of 1,10,641 units with 30 per cent sales decline. The second-placed Venue had certainly eaten into the Brezza’s sales since its debut in May 2019.

The Venue impressed with a total of 93,624 units and beat the Vitara Brezza quite a few months since its market entry. Its bigger sibling, the Creta, ended up third with a total of 82,074 units as against 1,24,300 units with 34 per cent drop in FY2020. The mid-size SUV had been under heat from Kia Seltos since its launch in August 2019.

The Seltos took over the lead from Creta in monthly sales table and it explained why the Creta faced huge volume decline. With 81,984 units, the Seltos continued to impress last FY and its popularity does not seem to be decreasing. It embarks in a close fight with the second-gen Hyundai Creta and it will be interesting to see how it pans out this fiscal.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1,10,641 1,57,880 -30% 2. Hyundai Venue 93,624 0 – 3. Hyundai Creta 82,074 1,24,300 -34% 4. Kia Seltos 81,984 0 – 5. Tata Nexon 43,260 55,008 -21% 6. Mahindra Scorpio 38,826 47,837 -19% 7. Ford Ecosport 37,844 46,265 -18% 8. Mahindra XUV 300 37,576 9,226 307% 9. MG Hector 21,680 0 – 10. Toyota Fortuner 12,963 21,141 -39% 11. Tata Harrier 12,856 4,363 195% 12. Mahindra XUV 500 12,602 25,938 -51% 13. Honda WR-V 11,926 33,010 -64% 14. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 11,721 37,822 -69% 15. Mahindra TUV 300 11,543 19,570 -41% 16. Jeep Compass 8,453 16,080 -47% 17. Renault Duster 7,837 10,319 -24% 18. Ford Endeavour 6,470 5,829 11% 19. Nissan Kicks 3,054 2,691 13% 20. Skoda Kodiaq 1,590 2,010 -21%

The Nexon was the fifth most sold SUV in FY2020 WITH 43,260 units as against 55,008 units during the previous financial year with 21 per cent sales drop. The Scorpio registered a total of 38,826 units last FY as against 47,837 units during the same period the previous FY with 19 per cent volume decline.

The EcoSport headed XUV300 for seventh position with 37,844 units. The cumulative sales was nothing short of applaudable considering how long it has been in the market. Just like Kia with the Seltos, MG Motor India’s entry with the Hector had proven to be successful as reflected in its sales tally of 21,680 units.

The Fortuner rounded out the top ten ahead of Harrier, XUV500, WR-V, S-Cross and TUV300. The American SUV maker Jeep’s Compass ended up sixteenth with 8,453 units and endured 47 per cent decline. The Duster nameplate received a facelift late last year and it finished below the Compass and ahead of Endeavour, Kicks and Kodiaq with 7,837 units.