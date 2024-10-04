Top 20 Cars With Irresistible Navaratri Discounts Of Over 1 Lakh

The festive season 2024 brings massive discounts for customers in the Indian market; Here are the top 20 cars with benefits of over Rs. 1 lakh this Navaratri

The festive season sales targets and the inventory pile-up with car dealers across the country call for massive discounts. To push the numbers, car companies are offering benefits worth lakhs and in this article, we will look at the top 20 cars offering discounts of over Rs. 1 lakh in the Indian market.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep’s flagship model in India, the Grand Cherokee is available with benefits of up to Rs. 12 lakh. The BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE rival is priced at Rs. 80.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is only available in a single variant. The luxury SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, channelling power to all four wheels.

2. Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is positioned below the recently launched EV9 in the Indian market. Due for a mid-life facelift update next year, the Korean carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 10 lakh on its premium EV. It is available in both RWD and AWD configurations and priced in the range of Rs. 60.97 lakh to Rs. 65.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Toyota Hilux

Toyota has been selling the Hilux with massive discounts for a long time now. The benefits on the pick-up truck continue through the festive season and you can buy one with up to Rs. 7 lakh off. Sporting 4WD as standard, the Hilux rivals the likes of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the Indian market.

4. MG Gloster

MG will soon update its flagship SUV Gloster with a mid-life facelift and to clear the current inventory, a discount of up to Rs. 6 lakh is being offered. The Toyota Fortuner rival is currently priced in the range of Rs. 38.80 lakh to Rs. 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Jeep Compass

The benefits on the Jeep Compass extend up to Rs. 3.15 lakh. Only offered with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, the American SUV maker’s most affordable model in India rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Tucson. It is also available with the 4WD option.

6. Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun can be had with discounts of up to 3.07 lakh and the maximum benefits are applicable for the MY2023 unsold inventory of the 1.5 GT variant. The MY2024 models with the 1.0-litre engine get a discount in the range of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1.25 lakh.

7. Toyota Camry

The hybrid sedan from Toyota rivalling the likes of Skoda Superb in India, Camry is offered with discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh. The low-slung sedan uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system and it managed to deliver good fuel efficiency figures.

8. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz is offering benefits of up to Rs. 3 lakh on its most popular luxury sedan in India. Available in three variants i.e. C 200, C 220d and C 300, the sedan rivals the likes of BMW 3-Series and Audi A4. It is also the most expensive car in its segment.

9. Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The German brand’s most affordable sedan for the Indian market, the A-Class Limousine can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh. Its price range starts from Rs. 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with two engine options. The sedan rivals the likes of the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe in the country.

10. Mahindra XUV400

The rival to the Tata Nexon EV and recently launched MG Windsor EV is available with discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh. The electric SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 16.74 lakh to Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The maximum benefits are applicable for the top-spec EL Pro variant.

11. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh this festive season. This includes an additional Rs. 45,000 off over the previous month. The top-spec Alpha variant gets the highest benefits and the SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market.

12. MG Hector

You can save up to Rs. 2 lakh on buying the MG Hector this festive season. The SUV is available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options and is one of the most spacious cars in its segment. It rivals the likes of Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.

13. Tata Safari

Tata Motor’s flagship SUV Safari is also up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 1.65 lakh. The MY2024 Safari is available with offers in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1.4 lakh and you can get an additional cash benefit of Rs. 25,000 on buying the MY2023 model. It is only available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and rivals the likes of MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.

14. Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen recently updated its mid-size SUV and now it is called the ‘Aircross’ as the C3 prefix has been dropped. The discount on the SUV now ranges up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. The Aircross is now also available with the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated engine along with the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor. It is priced in the range of Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

15. Kia Seltos

Kia is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh on the Seltos this festive season. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and an accessory package. Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara amongst others, the Kia Seltos is priced in the range of Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 20.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

16. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is selling Grand Vitara with benefits of up to Rs. 1.28 lakh and the maximum offers are available for the top-spec strong hybrid variants. The mid-size SUV is also available with the mild-hybrid petrol and CNG fuel option. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and more in the segment.

17. Nissan Magnite

Due for a mid-life facelift update soon, the Nissan Magnite can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. The company is clearing the unsold inventory before the launch of the new model and its price range starts from Rs. 6 lakh.

18. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen has been consistently offering discounts on the Virtus for a long time and the streak is continued this festive season. You can save up to Rs. 1.2 lakh on buying the sedan and maximum benefits are available for the GT variants.

19. Tata Nexon

One of the best-selling cars in Tata Motor’s portfolio is available with benefits of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh. The discounts of the compact SUV range from Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 1 lakh and you can get an additional Rs. 15,000 cash bonus by opting for the MY2023 model. The Tata Nexon rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet amongst others in the Indian market.

20. Honda City

Keeping up with its rivals including the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.14 lakh on the City. The sedan is known for its practical, reliable and easy-to-maintain nature. The strong hybrid City e:HEV is also available with discounts of up to Rs. 90,000.