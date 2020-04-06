Top 20 Cars Sold In FY2019-20 – Maruti Alto Beats Dzire, Swift, Wagon R

The Alto was the most sold model last FY ahead of a slew of Maruti Suzuki models while new cars like Venue, Seltos and S-Presso were also part of the list

The end of March 2020 marked the closure of another financial year and it was topsy-turvy to say the least. Throughout, the automotive manufacturers had struggled with negative sentiments persisted and the transition towards BSVI emission standards created plenty of uncertainty amongst the customers.

The Alto hatchback was the most sold model in the period between April 2019 and March 2020 as 1,90,814 units were registered against 2,59,401 units during the same time the previous fiscal with a massive decline of 26 per cent. In fact, most of the vehicles finished in the top twenty endured negative sales growths.

The top seven positions were dominated by Maruti Suzuki as Swift stood second with a total of 1,87,916 units as against 2,23,924 units with 16 per cent decline. The Baleno premium hatchback garnered 1,80,413 units cumulatively last FY and when compared to the corresponding period in FY19, 15 per cent drop was seen.

Model FY2020 FY2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 1,90,814 2,59,401 -26% 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,87,916 2,23,924 -16% 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1,80,413 2,12,330 -15% 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1,79,159 2,53,859 -29% 5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 1,56,724 1,51,462 3% 6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 1,17,003 91,769 27% 7. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1,10,641 1,57,880 -30% 8. Hyundai I20 Elite 1,08,091 1,40,225 -23% 9. Hyundai I10 Grand 99,592 1,26,041 -21% 10. Hyundai Venue 93,624 0 – 11. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 90,547 65,263 39% 12. Hyundai Creta 82,074 1,24,300 -34% 13. Kia Seltos 81,984 0 – 14. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 62,625 1,03,734 -40% 15. Mahindra Bolero 59,045 84,144 -30% 16. Honda Amaze 57,471 85,061 -32% 17. Maruti S-Presso 56,962 0 – 18. Toyota Innova Crysta 53,686 77,924 -31% 19. Hyundai Santro 51,614 47,896 8% 20. Tata Tiago 49,365 92,369 -47%

The Dzire posted 1,79,159 units in FY20, as against 2,53,859 units with 29 per cent volume decline. It is worth noting that the sub-four-metre sedan was the most sold car in India in the calendar year 2019. The Wagon R received a brand new generation in January 2019 and it helped in the tall hatch registering consistent volumes last fiscal.

The Wagon R and Eeco were the only models in the top ten to post positive sales growth of 3 and 27 per cent respectively. The hatchback managed to record 1,56,724 units while the minivan currently stands in place of the discontinued Omni and is catering to a wide range of customers. It registered just over 1,17,000 units last FY.

The Vitara Brezza finished seventh with 1,10,641 units as against 1,57,880 units with a decline of 30 per cent. The Elite i20 and Grand i10 came in at eighth and ninth respectively with 1,08,091 units and 99,592 units. The Venue made a strong impact by clocking up 93,624 units as it finished ahead of Ertiga, Creta, Seltos and Celerio.

The Ertiga also had an auspicious run in FY20 as it recorded 90,547 units as against 65,263 units with 39 per cent volume increase. Mahindra’s Bolero, Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago were part of the top twenty covering between fifteenth and twentieth positions.