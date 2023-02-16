Top 15 Upcoming Cars In 2023 You Should Wait For

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, and Mahindra will soon be expanding their portfolios with the launch of many new cars in 2023

As many as fifteen new cars are soon likely to make their debut in the Indian market in 2023 and here are all the details you should check out if you are also in the market to buy a new car soon.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The new Jimny 5-door was earlier showcased in the country and will soon go on sale in the market. Once launched, the new Jimny will take on the rivals like the Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha 5-door, etc. The 5-door iteration of the Jimny will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine that will be offered with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Needless to say, the new Jimny boasts strong off-roading capabilities and tough ladder-on-frame construction.

2. Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx promises to be one of the strongest rivals to the cars like the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Based on the new Baleno hatchback, the Maruti Fronx will be offered with two engine options – 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L BoosterJet turbo petrol engine. The brand is likely to launch the new Fronx in the next couple of months in India.

3. Mahindra 5-Door Thar

The Mahindra Thar is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the brand’s line-up and continues to enjoy strong demand. The brand is currently working on the five-door version of the SUV which has been spied testing on multiple occasions. This new version of the Thar will be offered with the same engine options while the features list will also continue to be similar to the three-door version.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

The new-gen Hyundai Verna is soon likely to hit the showrooms and will take on the rivals like the Honda City in India. This new version will be underpinned by a new platform and will boast a much improved package than before. For starters, the new Hyundai Verna will be offered with new engine options, new features, and a more spacious cabin. In addition to this, the new Hyundai Verna will also get ADAS safety suite which will boast features like autonomous emergency braking with forward collision avoidance, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist. More details are yet to be known.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The new Hyundai Creta facelift will also go on sale in the next few months and will feature an updated exterior design, new features, and minor updates inside the cabin. The new facelift model will be offered with ADAS safety suite in addition to many new features which were earlier missing from the package. Once launched, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will take on the rivals like the Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and other mid-size SUVs in India.

6. Kia Seltos Facelift

The Kia Seltos facelift is expected to make its Indian debut by mid-2023 and will get many updates including a redesigned front fascia, new features, and more. Multiple reports also suggest that the brand might offer the new Kia Seltos with a more powerful turbo petrol engine. Other than this, the new Seltos facelift will also boast ADAS safety suite, new features like a 360-degree camera, and more as part of the new package.

7. Tata Punch CNG And Tata Altroz CNG

Both, the Tata Punch CNG and the Altroz CNG were recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be offered with the same engine options and a similar two-cylinder setup in the boot. The prices of both cars will soon be made official by the brand.

8. Tata Altroz Racer

The new Altroz racer was also showcased by the brand in India and boasts a number of upgrades that differentiates it from the standard models. These include updated looks, a more powerful 1.2L petrol turbo engine and new features like a larger 10.25-inch screen, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. More details will be shared by the brand soon ahead of the official launch. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Hyundai i20 N Line in India.

9. Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition

Tata Motors is said to be gearing up for the launch of the Red Dark Edition models of the new Harrier and the Safari in India. Both these SUVs will be offered with ADAS safety suite, a larger and better infotainment system, red brake callipers, new instrument cluster, and many new features in addition to an updated exterior styling with an all black look. No changes have been made to the powertrain and the SUVs continue to feature the same 2.0L Diesel engine under the hood which can be had either with manual or automatic gearbox options.

10. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

With CNG cars now getting popular, Maruti Suzuki is actively expanding its CNG portfolio and will be soon launching the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in the market. The Brezza CNG was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and is likely to be powered by the same 1.5L bi-fuel CNG engine that we also get with cars like the Maruti Ertiga. The brand might also offer the new Brezza CNG with automatic gearbox options, details of which are yet to be known. For those wondering, the new Brezza CNG will be around Rs 1 lakh more expensive.

11. Citroen eC3

The new eC3 will be the first electric Citroen car in India and will soon be launched by the brand. Once launched, it will be positioned as a direct rival to the Tata Tiago EV. While the bookings for the car have already commenced in the country, the brand is yet to share the official prices of the car.

12. Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift was recently teased by the brand and will soon be launched in the market. The new Innova Crysta will be offered with a 2.4L diesel engine which is likely to be offered only with a manual gearbox option. The new facelift model will boast a number of changes including updated exterior styling and will be positioned as a reliable and comfortable 7-seater MPV in India.

13. Honda City Facelift

The new Honda City facelift is expected to make its Indian debut soon and will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Verna, VW Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. Unlike before, the new facelift model is not expected to be offered with a diesel engine option and will boast a number of styling updates that will give it a fresh look. More details will be shared by the brand at the time of the launch.