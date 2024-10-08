Top 15 SUVs September 2024 – Creta, Brezza, Scorpio, Sonet, Thar

In the list of top 15 SUVs in September 2024, Hyundai Creta finished on top ahead of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio and Fronx

Last month, the Hyundai Creta emerged as the best-selling SUV in India, securing the third spot in overall car sales. The midsize SUV recorded 15,902 unit sales, up from 12,717 units in September 2023, marking a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in the domestic market. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza followed closely in second place with 15,322 unit sales, showing a modest YoY growth of 2 per cent compared to 15,001 units sold previously.

The Mahindra Scorpio series, which includes the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, achieved a combined domestic sales total of 14,438 units in September 2024, compared to 11,846 units during the same period last year, reflecting a 22 per cent year-on-year growth. This strong performance played a key role in Mahindra surpassing Tata Motors to secure the third position in the manufacturers’ sales rankings last month.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been consistently delivering strong sales since its launch, and September was no exception. The five-seater sold 13,874 units, compared to 11,455 units in the same month last year, reflecting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch slipped to fifth place in the top ten standings, with 13,711 units sold compared to 13,036 units in September 2023, showing a modest 5 per cent YoY sales increase.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In Sep 2024 Sales In Sep 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (21%) 15,902 12,717 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (2%) 15,322 15,001 3. Mahindra Scorpio (22%) 14,438 11,846 4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%) 13,874 11,455 5. Tata Punch (5%) 13,711 13,036 6. Tata Nexon (-25%) 11,470 15,325 7. Kia Sonet (107%) 10,335 4,984 8. Maruti Grand Vitara (-13%) 10,267 11,736 9. Hyundai Venue (-16%) 10,259 12,204 10. Mahindra XUV700 (13%) 9,646 8,555 11. Mahindra XUV 3XO (81%) 9,000 4,961 12. Mahindra Thar (63%) 8,843 5,417 13. Mahindra Bolero (14%) 8,180 9,519 14. Kia Seltos (-34%) 6,959 10,558 15. Hyundai Exter (20%) 6,908 8,647

Its sibling, the Tata Nexon, which recently had its range expanded with the addition of the CNG variant, posted 11,470 units as against 15,325 unit with a YoY drop of 25 per cent. Kia’s Sonet came in at seventh with 10,335 units against 4,984 units with a huge YoY sales surge of 107 per cent as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Vitara garnered 10,267 units against 11,736 units with a YoY decline of 13 per cent. Hyundai’s Venue compact SUV slotted in at ninth with 10,259 unit sales as against 12,204 units with a YoY decline of 16 per cent. The Mahindra XUV700 posted 9,646 units as against 8,555 units with a YoY volume increase of 13 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO recorded 9,000 units as against 4,961 units with a YoY surge of 81 per cent. The Thar three-door came in at twelfth with 8,843 units and the arrival of the Thar Roxx will spice up the sales charts next month as its deliveries will begin on October 12. The Mahindra Bolero, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Exterior rounded out the top fifteen in thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth places respectively.