Top 15 Most Sold SUVs In Feb 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Nexon, Kiger, Fortuner

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in India in February 2021 ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet

With the compact and mid-size SUV segments booming in sales, automobile manufacturers are stepping in with new products naturally to grab a large pie. This is the reason why the list of top 15 most sold SUVs in the country in February features them in the majority. The Creta continued to be the best-seller with 12,428 units as against 700 units with 1675 per cent growth.

The second-placed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished closely behind the Hyundai Creta with a total of 11,585 units as against 6,866 units during the same period last year with a 69 per cent volume increase. Its main rival, Hyundai Venu, ended up third with 11,224 units as against 10,321 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 9 per cent growth.

The Creta’s direct rival, Kia Seltos, slotted in at fourth with 8,305 units in February 2021 as against 14,024 units during the same period in 2020 with 40.7 per cent Year-on-Year de-growth. The Sonet has been performing well since its market debut in the second half of 2020 as nearly 8,000 units were sold last month.

Top 15 SUVs (YoY) February Sales 2021 February 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (1675%) 12,428 700 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (69%) 11,585 6,866 3. Hyundai Venue (9%) 11,224 10,321 4. Kia Seltos (-40.7%) 8,305 14,024 5. Kia Sonet 7,997 New Launch 6. Tata Nexon (103%) 7,929 3,894 7. MG Hector (200%) 3,662 1,218 8. Mahindra Scorpio (134%) 3,532 1,505 9. Renault Kiger 3,226 New Launch 10. Mahindra XUV 300 (30%) 3,174 2,431 11. Ford EcoSport (-14.5%) 3,171 3,713 12. Nissan Magnite 2,991 New Launch 13. Mahindra Thar 2,842 0 14. Toyota Urban Cruiser 2,549 New Launch 15. Toyota Fortuner (36%) 2,053 1,510

The Nexon’s sales numbers are seemingly on the up every month as 7,929 units were sold last month as against 3,894 units during the same period in 2020 with a 103 per cent YoY volume increase. The Hector finished in the seventh position with 3,662 units as against 1,218 units with 200 per cent growth, followed by Scorpio, Kiger and XUV300 to complete the top ten.

The Scorpio has long been a consistent seller for M&M and it recorded 134 per cent growth in the second month of the year while Kiger has made its first entry with 3,226 units. With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV’s sales volumes are expected to further increase in the coming months.

The same applies to Magnite, which garnered 2,991 units last month and slotted in at the twelfth position. It was sandwiched by Ford EcoSport with 14.5 per cent de-growth and Mahindra Thar with 2,842 units. The Urban Cruiser registered 2,549 units to finish fourteenth while the Toyota Fortuner rounded out the top 15 with 2,053 units.