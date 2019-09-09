The commuter motorcycles are the pillars of success for the top two-wheeler manufacturers and here is the list of top 7 most popular 100cc motorcycles

The entry-level 100cc commuter segment is the most popular motorcycle segment in India. This is the only segment that generates the majority of sales for the two-wheeler manufacturers. These motorcycles may not have the best build quality or immaculate fit and finish but they are rugged machines which are affordable to common buyers, returns an exceptional well fuel efficiency figures and are easy to maintain.

Here is the list of top 7 most popular 100cc bikes that you can buy in India

1. Hero Splendor Plus

Price: Rs 51,790 (ex-showroom)

The Hero Splendor Plus is one of the major pillars of success for Hero Motocorp in India. The Splendor Plus is also the best selling motorcycle that Hero has produced. The Splendor Plus is popular amongst urban buyers as well as rural buyers.

There is nothing much to speak about its styling or features because the overall styling and features of the motorcycle has remained unchanged over the years. The Splendor Plus is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine.

The unit paired five-speed gearbox produces about 8.2 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak power at 5,000 rpm. It now also gets Hero’s i3s technology as well. The Splendor plus rivals directly against the TVS Sport and the Bajaj Platina 100. The Hero Splendor plus retails at Rs 51,790 (ex-showroom).

2. TVS Sport

Price: 39,900 (ex-showroom)

The TVS Sport is based on the TVS Star City but the bike is comparatively compact in dimension and looks different than the former bike. The updated TVS Sport features new graphics, sporty styling and an all gear electric start. The TVS Sport is powered by a 99.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke Duralife engine.

The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 7.4 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 7.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The TVS Sport claims to returns an overall fuel efficiency figure of around 95 kmpl. The TVS Sports rival directly against the other 100cc commuters like the Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj CT100. The TVS Sport prices start at Rs 39,900 (ex-showroom).

3. Bajaj Platina 100

Price: Rs 40,896 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto claimed that the Platina 100 is the most popular100cc motorcycle available in South Asia. The bike gets alloy wheels, electric start and a sleek and sporty body. The Platina 100 also gets Bajaj’s new ‘Comfortec’ suspension system.

The double springs are 22 percent longer at the rear while the front suspension spring is 28 percent longer that promises to offer maximum comfort to the rider. The Bajaj Platina is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 7.9 PS of peak power at 7500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

The motorcycle promises to return a fuel efficiency figure of around 90 kmpl. The motorcycle rivals directly against the TVS Sport and the Hero HF Deluxe. The Bajaj Platina 100 prices start at Rs 40,896 (ex-showroom).

4. Bajaj CT 100

Price: Rs 33 402 (ex-showroom)

The CT 100 is the entry-level 100cc offering from Bajaj Auto and it is also the most affordable motorcycle of its segment. The motorcycle’s design has not changed a lot since its inception but it is one rugged motorcycle which needs very less care and maintenance.

The Bajaj CT 100 is available in two engine options- the first is a 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor available only with the electric start variant. This unit produces about 7.7PS of peak power at 7500rpm and 8.24Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm.

The second is a 99.27cc, single-cylinder engine that produces about 8.2PS of peak power at 7500rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 4500rpm. Both the engines come mated to a 4-speed transmission. The Bajaj CT100 rival directly against the Hero Splendor Plus and the TVS Sport. The prices for the Bajja CT100 starts at Rs 33 402 (ex-showroom).

5. Hero HF Deluxe

Price: Rs 39,900 (ex-showroom).

The HF Deluxe is the entry-level offering from Hero Motocorp. The motorcycle is based on the Splendor platform but it looks sportier and gets some new graphics. The motorcycle is powered by the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that produces about 8.2 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets Hero’s i3S technology and CBS (combined braking system) as standard. The HF Deluxe rival directly against the Bajaj CT100 and the TVS Sport. The prices of the Hero HF Deluxe start at Rs 39,900 (ex-showroom).

6. TVS Star City plus

Price: Rs 53,047 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motors launched the updated Star City plus in India last year. The updated motorcycle features a new colour scheme and an improved braking system. The TVS Star City+ is powered by a slightly bigger 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke Ecothrust engine.

The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8.4 PS of peak power at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The braking duties are taken care by a 130mm drum brakes at the front and a 110mm drum brake at the rear.

It gets synchronised Braking Technology (SBT) which is TVS Motors version of the combined braking system. The TVS Star City Plus is priced at Rs 53,047 (ex-showroom) and it rivals against the Honda CD110 Dream DX..

7. Honda CD 110 Dream DX

Price: Rs 49,498 (ex-showroom)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the updated CD 110 Dream DX with a Combined Braking System (CBS) in India towards early 2019. The CD110 hasn’t received any major cosmetic updates besides the new braking system. The Honda CD110 is meant for the mass market and will attract the attention of mostly the rural buyers.

The motorcycle is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine. The unit paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8.31 bhp of peak power and 9.09 Nm of peak torque. The braking duties are taken care of by a 130mm drum brake on both ends. The motorcycle rivals directly against the TVS Star City Plus. The prices of the Honda CD 110 Dream DX start from Rs 49,498 (ex-showroom).