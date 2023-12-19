Top 10 Year End Discounts On CNG Cars – Maruti To Toyota

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Toyota are offering good discount deals as part of clearing out the stocks in December 2023

The final month of a calendar year often sees carmakers offering lucrative discount deals and benefits to clear out stocks across the country. In addition, buyers prefer to purchase a new passenger vehicle in the next model year for better resale value and thus more people will skip this month and wait for January.

Car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Toyota are selling their cars equipped with CNG technology with good discounts and here we have mentioned ten of them.

1. Maruti Suzuki CNG Model Discounts:

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 this month but no exchange bonus has been made available. It is worth noting that the new generation Swift will arrive in early 2024. The largest carmaker in the country has the widest CNG portfolio in India.

The Celerio and S-Presso CNG variants are sold with cash discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 20,000 while the Wagon R CNG is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The popular Baleno CNG gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.

2. Tata CNG Model Discounts:

Tata Motors introduced an array of new models this calendar year including the Altroz CNG and Punch CNG following their global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo with twin-cylinder technology that does not consume a lot of room at the back. Since then, the technology has been expanded across its lineup. The Altroz CNG twin can be bought with total benefits of up to Rs. 25,000.

The brand offers a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Tata Tiago CNG Twin is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 50,000 and similar discounts are also offered for its sibling, the Tigor CNG.

3. Hyundai CNG Model Discounts:

The CNG-spec Hyundai Aura is retailed this month with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – a total of up to Rs. 33,000. The Grand i10 Nios CNG gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 48,000.

4. Toyota CNG Model Discounts:

The Toyota Glanza premium hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and an extended warranty for the fourth and fifth years worth Rs. 11,000 in December 2023.