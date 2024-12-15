Top 10 Year-End Discounts On 7-Seater SUVs & MPVs – Up To Rs. 6.5 Lakh

Here we have listed the top ten year-end discounts on three-row vehicles in India from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota, MG, Skoda, Jeep, etc

With year-end sales in full swing, car manufacturers are offering enticing discounts to clear inventories and attract buyers. Several models have emerged as top contenders in terms of maximum savings, blending cash discounts, exchange bonuses and additional incentives.

Topping the list is the MG Gloster (MY2023), which boasts a combined discount of Rs. 6.5 lakh. This includes Rs. 5.5 lakh in direct cash benefits and an additional Rs. 1 lakh for 2023MY models, making it the most rewarding deal currently available. Close behind is the Skoda Kodiaq (MY2023), offering Rs. 5.5 lakh in savings through cash incentives, leasing advantages and a two-year maintenance package.

The third spot belongs to the Maruti Invicto Hybrid Petrol (Alpha), featuring a maximum discount of Rs. 2.65 lakh. However, buyers must opt for Maruti’s in-house financing, exchange their old vehicle, and meet scrappage criteria to unlock the full benefit. Jeep’s Meridian (MY2023 Overland) follows closely with a Rs. 2.3 lakh reduction mainly targeting its premium trim.

Rank Car Model Maximum Discount (Rs.) Key Discount Factors 1 MG Gloster (MY2023) 6,50,000 5.5 lakh base + 1.0 lakh MY2023 bonus 2 Skoda Kodiaq (MY2023) 5,50,000 5.0 lakh cash + 50k leasing + 2yr maintenance 3 Maruti Invicto Hybrid Petrol (Alpha) 2,65,000 Requires Maruti loan + exchange + scrappage 4 Jeep Meridian (MY2023 Overland) 2,30,000 Max deal for older variant 5 MG Hector Plus 7S Diesel (Smart) 2,20,000 Multiple benefits on top trim 6 Mahindra Bolero (B6 Opt) 1,28,000 Includes all bonuses: cash, exchange, corporate 7 Mahindra Scorpio Classic (Base) 1,15,000 Rs. 30k accessories included 8 Toyota Rumion 90,000 Exchange benefits on non-Toyota cars 9 Hyundai Alcazar 60,000 Cash + exchange bonuses 10 Maruti XL6 Petrol (All Variants) 55,000 Scrappage and exchange discounts combined

MG Hector Plus Diesel (Smart) secures fifth place with a Rs. 2.2 lakh maximum discount. The offer includes attractive bonuses tailored for buyers seeking a spacious family SUV. On the more budget-friendly side, Mahindra’s Bolero (B6 Opt) provides a Rs. 1.28 lakh incentive, combining cash savings, exchange bonuses and corporate perks.

Other noteworthy deals include the Mahindra Scorpio Classic which comes with Rs. 1.15 lakh in savings including free accessories worth Rs. 30,000. Toyota’s Rumion, Hyundai’s Alcazar, and Maruti’s XL6 also offer respectable benefits making them strong considerations for buyers focused on value.

Overall, these top 10 models present compelling options for year-end car buyers. With a mix of premium SUVs and practical family vehicles, there’s something for every preference and budget. Shoppers should act quickly, as these limited-time offers may not last beyond the current sales season.