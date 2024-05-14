Top 10 UV Brands April 2024 – Maruti, Mahindra, MG, Nissan, VW

Maruti Suzuki led the UV sales charts in April 2024 ahead of Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and MG in India

In April 2024, the Indian automotive market saw a total of 1,79,329 Utility Vehicles sold as against 1,48,005 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive volume growth of 21.16 per cent. It contributed to a major sum of the total passenger vehicle sales in India as 2,87,746 units were recorded last month (all data sourced from SIAM).

The good sales numbers posted by compact SUVs, midsize SUVs and some of their seven-seater counterparts and MPVs have played a significant role. Maruti Suzuki stood on top with a total of 56,553 units as against 36,754 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 53.86 per cent.

The Brezza, Grand Vitara and Fronx have led to the brand recording impressive sales tallies in recent times as the Indo-Japanese manufacturer did claw back the UV market share from its rivals courtesy of the arrival of new products over the last two years. Mahindra & Mahindra was placed second and wasn’t too far away from Maruti Suzuki either.

Car Brands UV Sales In April 2023 UV Sales In April 2024 1. Maruti Suzuki 36,754 56,553 2. Mahindra 34,694 41,008 3. Hyundai 27,304 33,788 4. Kia 23,216 19,968 5. Toyota 10,180 14,117 6. MG 4,551 2,956 7. Renault 3,241 2,730 8. Nissan 2,617 2,404 9. Volkswagen 1,551 1,866 10. Honda – 1,731

The homegrown SUV maker registered 41,008 units last month as against 34,694 units with a healthy YoY growth of 18.19 per cent while Hyundai stood third with a domestic total of 33,788 units as against 27,304 units with a YoY jump of 23.74 per cent. The notable drop in the waiting period for its popular SUVs has aided Mahindra in garnering solid figures.

Moreover, the recently launched XUV 3XO compact SUV, rebranded XUV 300 facelift, will further boost its sales in the coming months. Kia India finished in the fourth position with 19,968 units as against 23,216 units in April 2023 while Toyota came in at fifth with 14,117 units against 10,180 units complemented by the good reception for Innova and Fortuner.

In the second half of the table, MG Motor India slotted in at sixth with 2,956 units as against 4,551 units. Renault and Nissan covered seventh and eighth places respectively ahead of Volkswagen and Honda while Skoda finished outside the top ten.