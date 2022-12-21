Top 10 Upcoming SUVs In 2023 – Creta Facelift To 5-Door Jimny

A long list of new SUVs will make their Indian debut next year including the Maruti Jimny and the Tata Harrier facelift

With the SUVs now getting extremely popular in the country, all the manufacturers are expanding and updating their SUV portfolio in India. As many as 10 new SUVs will be launched in the country in 2023 and here are all the details you need to know.

1. Maruti YTB

Maruti YTB will make its debut next month and will be positioned as a direct rival to the cars like the Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger in the country. It will share its underpinnings with the Baleno hatchback and is likely to be offered with two engine options – 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol.

2. Maruti Jimny 5-Door

The Jimny 5-door is one of the most awaited launches in the country and will soon be launched in the country. While it will continue to offer a similar exterior design as the global-spec Jimny, it will be offered with a 1.5L petrol engine that will come mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox. More details will soon be shared by the brand.

3. Toyota SUV Coupe

Toyota is also expected to launch a new Baleno Crossover-based coupe SUV in the Indian market will be priced from around Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom). This new car will offer a similar package as the upcoming Maruti YTB and will be launched after mid-2023.

4. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will also make its Indian debut this year and will lock its horns with the Maruti Jimny 5-door and the Force Gurkha. It will be longer than the Thar 3-door and will continue to offer similar powertrain options.

5. Mahindra XUV400

The new Mahindra XUV400 EV was recently revealed by the brand and will soon be officially launched in the country. The new XUV400 is currently the fastest Made-In-India electric vehicle and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV. More details including a detailed price list will soon be shared by the brand.

6. Tata Safari Facelift/ Tata Harrier Facelift

The facelift version of the Safari and the Harrier will soon be launched in the country and will be offered with many new features, cosmetic updates, and better safety tech including the ADAS safety suite. No changes are likely to be made to the powertrain options of either of the SUVs in India.

7. Hyundai Ai3

Hyundai recently confirmed the launch of a new micro SUV in India for buyers looking for a practical and compact commuter. Internally codenamed the Hyundai Ai3, this new micro-SUV will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and will be offered with two petrol engine options – 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol.

8. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta facelift will also make its debut next month and will challenge the rivals like the Kia Seltos in India. The new facelift version will boast an updated design language, new features, and improved safety standards. More details will be shared ahead of the official launch in the country.

9. Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia will also be launching the facelift iteration of the Seltos in India. This new facelift version of the SUV will boast revised exterior styling, updated interiors, and new safety features. The brand is likely to make no changes to the powertrain options of the Kia Seltos.

10. Honda Compact SUV

It’s a no secret to anyone that Honda is currently working on multiple new offerings for the Indian market including a new compact SUV to take on the rivals like the Maruti Brezza and the Hyundai Venue. It will be based on the same platform as the Amaze and is likely to offer powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain options.