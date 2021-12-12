Top 10 Upcoming Luxury Cars In India – New Audi Q3 To BMW i4

Check out our list of top 10 highly anticipated luxury cars, which are expected/confirmed to launch in India in 2022

Next year will seemingly be an extremely exciting time for the Indian automobile industry, with plenty of new launches lined up. The luxury end of the market will also see a lot of new entries, and for some of these forthcoming luxury vehicles, the anticipation is quite high among buyers.

Here, we’ve listed the top ten upcoming luxury cars that will be launching in India next year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Audi Q7 facelift

Audi Q7 is set to finally return to the Indian market in January next year in a facelifted avatar, after it was discontinued back in April 2020 due to BS6 emission norms. The 2022 Q7 has an extremely aggressive and imposing design, along with bulky dimensions. Unlike the previous version, the new model will be available with petrol engine options only, likely a 2.0L turbocharged unit (245 PS) and a 3.0L turbocharged unit (340 PS).

2. New-gen Audi Q3

Audi Q3 was introduced in India back in 2018, and it is now due for an upgrade. Thankfully, a new-generation model is already on sale internationally, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market very soon. The new-gen version is larger in dimensions and has a sportier design as well. The new Q3 will likely be available with a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (245 PS) under the hood.

3. Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi is planning to expand its electric vehicle range in India, and the Q4 e-tron is expected to launch in India in late-2022. Internationally, the electric SUV is available with two battery options – 52 kWh and 77 kWh – in multiple variants. Similar to the e-tron, the Q4 e-tron is offered in both SUV and coupe-SUV bodystyles.

4. New-gen Range Rover

Land Rover unveiled the fifth-gen Range Rover globally a few months ago. The new model preserves the boxy design of the previous-gen version, but looks much sleeker now. There are multiple engine options on offer here, including petrol and diesel, with mild-hybrid tech available on a few. The new-gen Range Rover is expected to go on sale in India towards the end of 2022.

5. New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz globally debuted the sixth-gen C-Class early this year, and the updated sedan will make its way to the Indian market sometime during the next year. The new C-Class is way more luxurious than the outgoing model, thanks to the S-Class inspired interior with a large digital instrument cluster and a tablet-style infotainment touchscreen. The vehicle is expected to get two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbodiesel – both with mild-hybrid assistance.

6. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes S-Class is one of the most luxurious cars in the world, and Maybach takes it one step further! The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will offer even more cabin space, more comfort, more equipment, etc., than the regular S-Class. It will be available in two variants – S 580 (powered by a 500 PS, 4.0L turbo V8 engine) and S 680 (powered by a 615 PS, 6.0L turbo V12 engine).

7. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz is planning to expand its EV lineup as well In India; the brand is expected to launch the EQS electric luxury limo in our market around mid-2022. Mercedes EQS is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery, available in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, with an expected driving range of around 770 km.

8. BMW iX

BMW will launch the iX electric SUV in India next year in January. This standalone EV has an extremely eye-catchy design, complete with a large kidney grille at the front and plenty of other aggressive but upmarket design elements. It is powered by a 105.2 kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors (one on each axle). The iX is rated at a peak power of 523 PS, with a claimed driving range of over 600 km.

9. BMW i4

BMW will also introduce the i4 electric sedan in India next year. It was globally unveiled in March this year as an electric version of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. It is available in two variants – eDrive 40 and M50. The former is rated at a peak power of 344 PS and a driving range of 590 km, while the latter has more power at 551 PS but a lower range at 510 km. Both variants derive power from an 83.9 kWh battery.

10. Toyota Camry facelift

Toyota Camry received a midlife facelift last year internationally, but the updated model is yet to go on sale in India. Reports suggest that the Camry facelift will arrive on our shores around mid-2022, and it will continue to be a CBU import. It will have the same powertrain as the current version – a 2.5L petrol engine mated to a CVT, along with an electric motor (combined peak power: 218 PS).