Top 10 Upcoming EVs In India – Tata Punch EV To Mahindra eKUV100

The Indian car market will see a lot of new EV launches in the coming years, and here, we have listed our pick of the top ten among them

The Indian automobile industry is expected to enter an electrification revolution very soon. A few manufacturers are already offering EVs in our country, and plenty more are planning to enter this space very soon. Over the next few years, a lot of new electric cars will be launching in India.

Here, we have listed the top ten upcoming EVs for which there is a lot of anticipation in the Indian car market.

1. Tata Nexon EV update

Tata Motors is planning to update the Nexon EV in India soon. The updated SUV will get a second, larger battery option – 40 kWh – which will offer a significantly higher driving range than the current version (with a 30.2 kWh battery). Apart from that, the SUV will get new alloy wheels and disc brakes all around, as seen in spy pictures.

2. Tata Blackbird EV

Tata Motors is planning to add a new midsize SUV to its lineup, which will bridge the gap between Nexon and Harrier. This upcoming SUV, expected to be named ‘Blackbird’, will be based on a modified version of Nexon’s ‘X1’ platform. As per reports, Tata’s forthcoming midsize SUV will first arrive with an electric powertrain, followed later by an IC engine-powered version.

3. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased in India back at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it is expected to be the next EV launch from the carmaker. The vehicle had a driving range target of around 250 km to 300 km, although the exact specifications haven’t been revealed yet. We expect the electric hatchback to launch either by late 2022 or around early 2023.

4. Tata Punch EV

The Punch micro-SUV is the second-most popular model in Tata’s passenger car range, and it is expected to get an electric version soon. The micro-SUV is underpinned by the brand’s ALFA platform, similar to the Altroz. As per speculations, Tata Punch EV could launch in India sometime during 2023.

5. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai introduced the facelifted Kona EV globally back in November 2020. The updated electric SUV is speculated to go on sale in the Indian market this year. Internationally, there are two battery options available on the Kona EV – 39.2 kWh (rated at 136 PS) and 64 kWh battery (rated at 204 PS). The current India-spec version only gets the smaller battery option, and the facelift version will likely get the same.

6. Hyundai entry-level EV

Hyundai is currently developing an entry-level electric vehicle for the Indian market, which is expected to launch in 2024. This new EV is expected to be a subcompact crossover, with a relatively small battery pack focussed on urban mobility. It is also expected to spawn a low-cost Kia EV, which will have the same platform and powertrain, but distinct styling.

7. Mahindra e-KUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the electric version of the KUV100 NXT, likely to be named eKUV100, in India this year. The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 15.9 kWh battery and a 54.5 PS electric motor, with a driving range of around 150 km. Upon arrival, Mahindra eKUV100 will likely be the most affordable electric car in our market.

8. Mahindra e-XUV300 (XUV400)

M&M is also working on an electric version of the XUV300, which will be christened either eXUV300 or XUV400. This upcoming electric SUV is speculated to launch in 2023, and it will be available in two variants – standard and long-range. The former will be a direct rival to Tata Nexon EV, while the latter will be more expensive, closer to Hyundai Kona EV.

9. MG ZS EV facelift

MG Motor India is planning to launch the facelifted ZS EV in India this month. The updated e-SUV has been spotted a few times on Indian roads, with major styling elements taken from MG Astor. The ZS EV facelift will be available with a larger 51 kWh battery pack, which should boost the driving range up to around 480 km.

10. New MG electric SUV

MG is also planning to introduce a new EV in the Indian market, which will be more affordable than the ZS EV. This upcoming electric vehicle is expected to be a compact crossover, which will be a direct rival to Tata Nexon EV. This upcoming MG EV is still a few years away, with its launch expected after 2024.