Top 10 Upcoming EVs In India Over The Next 2 Years

With the push to move out of fossil fuel driven engines throughout the globe, Electric Vehicles(EV) have taken the lead and sort of cemented the idea of future transport for the time being. While other options like flex fuels and hydrogen-based fuels are still in the primitive stages, EVs have already made a great impression

With every single manufacturer in every country trying to launch an EV, it is quite evident that at least for the foreseeable future, most of the vehicles will be electric. In India, Tata has taken the lead and is now selling the highest number of EVs with products like Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the Tata Nexon EV. In a bid to rival Tata and take a major share of the pie in the market, other manufacturers have plans of launching EVs in the near future and here are some of them that are highly anticipated.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki have not introduced any new models in the EV segment right now, but they do have some ambitious plans that will take effect from next year. The Maruti Suzuki eVX was recently displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan and it is expected to reach Indian shores as early as October 2024. It is built on an all-new Born-EV platform and will be equipped with a 60kWh blade cell battery which promises a range of around 550kms on a single charge.

2. Hyundai Creta EV, Hyundai Exter EV

Hyundai currently has the Kona EV and Ioniq 5 on sale in India and is developing electric versions of the Creta and Exter that will be introduced in the mass market segment. Details regarding the specifications of both the models remain disclosed but both the models have been spied testing on Indian roads. While the authenticity of the news may be considered as a rumour, but we did hear that the Creta EV will be sharing most of its hardware with the Kona EV since both of them are pretty close with respect to price range.

3. Honda Elevate EV

Admittedly Honda India is trying to hard to pull up its socks and perform better in the market and an EV may give a breather. The Honda Elevate seems to have impressed quite a lot of people and has kept the cash registers busy but an EV version of this car would be something else for sure. The design is simple and practical in the ICE versions itself which means the EVs will benefit more, and Honda India has already confirmed that the Elevate will be getting an EV version itself directly and will not get a Hybrid model like the Honda City.

4. Tata Punch EV, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier EV

Tata seems to have got something right because of which it is the current leader in the EV sales across India. Banking on this success, it plans to launch several more models in different price ranges, hoping to leave nothing for the competitors. Starting with the Punch EV, and followed by the Curvv EV and Harrier EV, the year 2024 definitely seems a busy year for the folks at Tata. Tata has confirmed that the EVs based on the Gen 1 and Gen 2 platforms will have a drivable range of more than 500kms on a single charge.

5. Kia EV9

Kia currently has only the EV6 model in its India lineup and has plans to expand its portfolio starting by bringing in the big guns like the Kia EV9. Of course, both the existing EV6 and the upcoming EV9 will be available only at the higher spectrum of the budget, so Kia definitely is planning something to be brought in the mass market range as well. As for the Kia EV9, it was received very well during its launch and has already garnered an impressive number of bookings, which should remain the same when launched in India too.

6. Mahindra XUV.e8, Mahindra Thar.e

Mahindra wants to catch up with Tata and maybe even overthrow it from its current position at the top and for that it has planned to launch a slew of exciting products starting with the XUV.e8 which is the electric version of the XUV700. The XUV.e8 will be the first of many products that will be underpinned by the INGLO skateboard platform and equipped with battery packs that are based on Blade and Prismatic cell architectures. The Thar.e on the other hand will take some more time to be launched during which Mahindra will be conducting a series of road tests and to start it off, it was recently homologated in India.