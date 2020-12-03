Top 10 Upcoming Cars In 2021 In India – Renault Kiger To Creta 7 Seater

At least 10 big car launches are expected to take place in the Indian market next year, spread across different mass-market segments

Being an automotive enthusiast, 2020 was certainly a very congenial year, starting with the star-studded Auto Expo in February, followed by a host of big launches that overshadowed an otherwise dreary period. Manufacturers continued to introduce new cars over the year, and the festive season also saw a host of new car launches.

However, some notable car launches were delayed because of obvious reasons, and are yet to take place. That being said, it does not feel like manufacturers are slowing down on launches anytime soon, and the next year is expected to be as fruitful as 2020 too.

We have put together a list of the top 10 upcoming cars that are set to be launched in the Indian market next year, take a read to know more about them –

1. Toyota Fortuner facelift

The seven-seat premium SUV space has seen some new launches in recent times, and even though the Fortuner continues to lead the segment, it has started to feel a little dated as compared to more modern rivals.

Hence, Toyota will give it a makeover and throw in some additional features to make it look fresh. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel powertrains will likely be carried over, but the oil burner is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune.

2. 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a new-gen model for the Celerio, and the car has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’. The updated hatch has been spied on test a couple of times, and over the outgoing model, will be getting a completely revamped cabin, with new upholstery as well as an updated feature list. The biggest change will be the inclusion of a 7.0-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity.

3. Renault Kiger

After the Nissan Magnite, its cousin, the Renault Kiger will be latest entrant in the sub-4m SUV space – one of the busiest spaces in the entire market. The Kiger will not only share its platform with the Magnite, but also the 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrains. However, the Kiger will feature a completely unique design that will be in line with its other cars like the Duster, Kwid as well as the Triber.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki has been evaluating launching a fully-electric version of the Wagon R for the Indian market since a long time now. The Wagon R EV has been spied on test a host of times, with the most recent prototype being spotted last month. Official details of the EV are yet to be revealed, but the Wagon R EV is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country.

5. Tata Gravitas

At the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, Tata Motors showcased a three-row version of the Harrier SUV called the ‘Gravitas’. The SUV was expected to be launched this year itself, however, the launch has now been pushed to the first quarter of next year. Powering the car will likely be the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the Harrier, however, Tata is expected to introduce a petrol powertrain for the Gravitas as well.

6. Tata Hornbill

Apart from the Gravitas, Tata also revealed a new micro SUV concept at the Expo, called the HBX. The production-ready version of the car has been spied on test a couple of times, with a launch expected around April or May next year under the rumoured name ‘Hornbill’. The entry-level car will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more.

7. 2021 Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio is in a dire need of an update, and speculations as well as test mules suggest that a new-gen model will finally be introduced by mid-2021. The new-gen SUV will feature a revamped design, an updated cabin, as well as a range of new features. Powering the new-gen Scorpio will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains, coupled with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

8. 2021 Mahindra XUV500

The new-gen version of the XUV500 has already been spied on test a whole lot of times, however, Mahindra is yet to confirm the news. Nonetheless, a launch is expected by March 2021. The updated SUV will likely be equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and flush-type door handles. Speculations also suggest that Mahindra might introduce level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500.

9. Hyundai Creta 7-seater

Hyundai is planning to make use of the new-gen Creta’s platform to spawn a seven-seat version of the SUV, which will put up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming Tata Gravitas. The car is expected to be named ‘Alcazer’, and could be launched by mid-2021. The three-row SUV could entail a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over the donor car.

10. Ford Ranger

The Ranger is the most affordable pickup truck in Ford’s foreign line-up, and the said vehicle was recently caught on test in Coimbatore, giving birth to speculations of its launch in the country.

If Ford does decide to bring the Ranger to the Indian market, the lifestyle pick-up truck will only face competition from the Isuzu D Max V-Cross, which is yet to be launched with BS6-compliance.