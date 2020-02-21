While a host of new-gen models of existing cars are set to be launched this year, some brand new products will also make their way to the market

Even though the Indian automobile industry witnessed some important car launches last year, many of them were overshadowed due to the industry slowdown, as well as the pressure surrounding the transition from BS4 to stricter BS6 emission norms. However, the recently held 2020 Auto Expo has given us hope that manufacturers will not be shying away from introducing new products for the market this year.

We have compiled a list of the top 10 confirmed car launches this year, which includes six new-gen models of existing cars, while the rest four will be absolutely new cars, most of which were also revealed either as a concept, or in production-ready form at the Expo.

Here is the list of the top 10 cars launching this year –

1) 2020 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai, along with its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Kham, officially took the wraps off the upcoming second-gen Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the car’s design is heavily inspired from the Hyundai ix25 sold in China, it gets some country-specific changes.

The cabin however, will be entirely new, and it will come equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered driver seat, cruise control, ventilated front seats and more!

The mid-size SUV will be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines as the Kia Seltos. The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the Creta will be launched in the country on March 17.

2) Kia Sonet

Kia Motors revealed a sub-compact SUV concept at the Expo, which is built on the same platform and will use the same petrol and diesel drivetrains as the Hyundai Venue. However, the design of the Kia Sonet will be completely different as compared to the donor car.

The Sonet is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11 lakh, and will likely be launched in the country in August. Upon launch, the Sonet will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Hyundai Venue.

3) New-gen Honda City

Honda Motor Company is set to showcase the fifth-gen City in the country on March 16, followed by a launch later. Expect the 2020 City to be larger and better equipped than the current model on sale, which would lend it an upper hand against its arch-rivals Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The car will likely continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, albeit in a BS6-compliant state. Honda might also offer a mild-hybrid system version of the 2020 City, which packs two small electric motors paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, that generate a combined power output of 108 hp.

4) Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas is basically the three-row version of the Harrier, which Tata will be launching in India in the first half of the FY 20-21. The six-seat SUV gets the same front fascia and the wheelbase as the Harrier, with the addition of a rear overhang to accommodate the additional seats.

The Gravitas will be offered with Harrier’s updated BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) with a 6-speed MT and an optional automatic gearbox, and will be priced at about a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the Harrier.

5) New Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is all set to get a new-gen model this year, which is expected to come equipped with new BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The cabin of the new Thar will be made more upmarket than before with additions like a touchscreen infotainment system, more plush seats, front-facing rear seats etc. However, the SUV will definitely not lose its off-roading capabilities in this transition.

6) New Mahindra Scorpio

Just like the Thar, the Scorpio is set to get a new-gen model this year too. The SUV will get the same 2.0-litre diesel and petrol powertrains as the upcoming next-gen Thar, while it will get a host of new features, as well as a more mature and premium design as compared to the current-gen Scorpio.

7) New Mahindra XUV500

The mid-size SUV segment is firing up, thanks to the updated Harrier and the MG Hector. Mahindra certainly does not want to be left behind, and will soon finally be launching a second-generation model for the ageing XUV500.

The seven-seat SUV has been spotted on test earlier, which revealed a lot of information about its cabin, like its flat-bottom steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment, improved support and bolstering for the front seats etc. Mahindra disappointed us by not showcasing either of its three upcoming SUVs, but all the three cars will be launched in India soon.

8) Citroen C5 Aircross

The French carmaker Citroen is set to enter India this year, and its first product for the market will be the C5 Aircross SUV. The car will be brought to India through the CKD route, and will be offered with both diesel and petrol powertrains.

Expect the C5 Aircross to come packed with features like dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and front and rear parking sensors. The car will likely be priced upward of Rs 16 lakh, and would compete against Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson.

9) Tata Hornbill (HBX)

The HBX Concept took the limelight at the Tata Pavilion at 2020 Auto Expo. Once turned into its production-ready form, the car will serve as the most affordable SUV in Tata Motors’ line-up, and would put up against the Maruti Ignis as well as the Mahindra KUV100 in the market.

The production-spec version of the HBX is expected to be offered with a sole 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes 85 hp power and 114Nm torque. Expect prices to start from the Rs 5 lakh mark.

10) New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio is yet to receive a generational update since its arrival in the market, and Maruti Suzuki will not be stretching the current model further. Instead, a new-gen model will be launched in the later half of this year, and it is expected to be offered with Maruti’s 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine, which powers the Wagon R, Swift and Dzire.