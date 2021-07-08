Top 10 Upcoming Bikes & Scooters In India – New Classic 350 To Ola EV

Check out our list of the top ten scooters and motorcycles that are slated to launch in the Indian market very soon

The Indian automobile industry is now on the road to recovery once again, now that the lockdown is slowly receding across India, and automakers now have several new vehicles lined up for launch. The two-wheeler market is expected to see a lot of action, with plenty of new motorcycles and scooters planned to go on sale very soon.

Here, we have listed the top ten highly-anticipated two-wheelers, including both motorcycles & scooters, which are expected to go on sale in India very soon.

1. Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350

The next-generation RE Classic 350 is slated to launch in the coming weeks in the Indian market. The new model will preserve the retro design of the current one, and would get a few new features like tripper navigation. The new-gen Classic 350 will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.4 PS/27 Nm) as the Meteor 350, paired with a 5-speed transmission.

2. Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero MotoCorp is planning to add a new variant to the Glamour range, named ‘XTEC’. The upcoming model will get a few premium features, like a fully digital speedometer, and it would get new paint schemes as well. It will continue to be powered by a 124.7cc, air-cooled, single-pot motor, with 10.87 PS and 10.6 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

3. TVS Apache RR310 update

TVS Apache RR310 is set to receive an update this year. As per speculations, the motorcycle will get a few cosmetic changes, along with a few new features like adjustable front suspension. The engine will remain unchanged; it will be powered by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor. This powerplant generates a peak power and torque of 34 PS and 27.3 Nm, respectively, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

4. New-gen KTM RC390/RC200/RC125

KTM is working on the next-generation version of the RC series (RC390, RC200, RC125) and the motorcycles have been spotted multiple times on road tests, on both Indian and foreign roads. The new-gen RC will sport a new design, along with plenty of premium equipment, like a TFT instrument cluster. The engines on all of these upcoming models will remain the same as their respective current-gen versions.

5. Bajaj Pulsar NS250/250F

Bajaj Auto recently released a new teaser for its upcoming motorcycle(s). The manufacturer was previously testing two new models in India – a naked and a half-faired model – which are expected to be Pulsar NS250 and Pulsar 250F, respectively. These new bikes are expected to be available with a new 250cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

6. BS6 Honda CB 300R

Honda is planning to expand its BigWing lineup in the Indian market, and as per speculations, the manufacturer is considering re-launching the CB 300R. The motorcycle will continue to be powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, but upgraded to meet the BS6 emission standards. The styling will remain unchanged over the previous version, as will the equipment list.

7. Ola Electric scooter

Ola Electric is expected to enter the Indian two-wheeler market with its first offering in the coming weeks. The brand recently unveiled its first e-scooter, with claims of class-leading performance, range, and underseat storage. The figures haven’t been released yet though, and we’d have to wait for its debut to know more.

8. Yamaha Fascino 125 hybrid/RayZR hybrid

Last month, Yamaha unveiled the Fascino 125 hybrid and RayZR hybrid in India, both of which are expected to go on sale very soon. The two scooters continue to be powered by 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engines, but with a Smart Motor Generator (mild-hybrid system) added to them. The upgraded powerplant is rated at 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

9. Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki is planning to launch the electric version of the Burgman Street in India soon. Patent images of the Burgman EV had leaked online recently, and the e-scooter has been spotted multiple times during road tests. The battery specifications, performance figures, etc., of the Burgman EV are not known yet.

10. Simple One

Bengaluru-based EV startup Simple Energy will launch its first electric scooter – Simple One – in India this year on Independence Day, i.e., on 15th August 2021. The manufacturer claims that the scooter will offer a driving range of up to 250 km, and will feature a removable battery as well.