Top 10 Upcoming Bikes In India – Royal Enfield Hunter To Yezdi ADV

Check out our list of the top 10 upcoming motorcycles scheduled for the launch in the next few months, for which we are waiting with huge anticipation and excitement

The Indian automobile industry is going through a slowdown right now, which had forced two-wheeler manufacturers to delay many of their important product launches last year, and this year as well. However, things seem to be improving now, and a lot of new two-wheelers are set to launch in India soon.

Here we have listed ten of the most highly anticipated motorcycles that are expected to launch in India within a year.

1. New-gen KTM RC390

KTM has launched the new-generation RC125 and RC200 in India, but the new-gen RC390 is yet to make it to our market. In terms of design, it will be identical to its 125 and 200 siblings but will get a few better features, like a TFT instrument console, etc. The 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (43.5 PS/37 Nm) will be the same as the previous-gen model though.

2. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401/Vitpilen 401

KTM-Bajaj is expected to expand the Husqvarna range in India, and the next launch from the Swedish brand in our market will likely be the 401 twins – Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. They will have the same body as the current Husky Svartpilen 250/Vitpilen 250, but with 390 Duke’s engine (43.5 PS/37 Nm) powering it.

3. Husqvarna Svartpilen 125/Vitpilen 125

Apart from 401 twins, Husqvarna is expected to launch the Vitpilen 125 and Svartpilen 125 in India as well. Similar to the 401s, the 125 twins would use the Svartpilen 200/Vitpilen 200 body with 125 Duke’s engine (124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 14.5 PS and 12 Nm on tap).

4. Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market. One among these is a scrambler bike, based on the Himalayan. This new model is speculated to be named ‘Scram 411’ upon launch, and it has been spotted a few times during testing. The motorcycle will be powered by the same 411cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (24.31 PS/32 Nm) as the Himalayan.

5. Royal Enfield Hunter

Royal Enfield is also planning to launch a new 350cc retro-style roadster in India. Expected to be named “Hunter”, this new model will likely be positioned as an entry-level model in the brand’s lineup. It will be powered by the same 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.4 PS/27 Nm) as the new Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

6. New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

RE is also planning to launch the next-gen Bullet 350 as well in the Indian market. The new version is expected to have the same design and platform as the new-gen Classic 350, but with a few minor changes and perhaps a little less equipment. The 349cc engine (20.4 PS/27 Nm), will be the same as the new Classic350 and Meteor 350.

7. Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser (SG 650)

Royal Enfield recently showcased the SG 650 concept at the 2021 EICMA, and it will likely turn into a production model soon. The brand has been road testing a new 650 cruiser bike, which will be powered by the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder engine (47.65 PS/52 Nm) as the Interceptor 650/Continental GT650.

8. Yezdi ADV

Classic Legends is planning to reintroduce the Yezdi brand in India, and the manufacturer has been road testing a new adventure motorcycle for launch. It is expected to be powered by the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant (generating 30.64 PS and 32.74 Nm) as Jawa Perak.

9. Yezdi scrambler

Another Yezdi motorcycle is currently in the works, which is a scrambler bike based on the above mentioned ADV. The powertrain and platform will be the same on both these two bikes, although the styling will be noticeably different (obviously).

10. Jawa cruiser

Classic Legends isn’t focusing solely on Yezdi though. A new Jawa cruiser is also in the pipeline, and spy pictures of it are already doing rounds on the internet. This new cruiser is expected to be based on Jawa/Jawa 42 and powered by the same 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor (27.33 PS/27.02 Nm) as them.