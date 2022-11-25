Top 10 Upcoming 3-Row SUVs In India – New Fortuner To XUV800

SUVs like the next-Gen Fortuner, Nissan X-Trail, Gurkha 5-door and the Thar 5-door will soon be launched in the Indian market

With demand for 3-row SUVs rising in the market, multiple car brands will soon be launching a number of offerings in this segment in 2023-2024. From what we know so far, as many as 10 new SUVs will make their Indian debut including the Fortuner and the XUV800 electric.

1. MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is likely to get a major update next year and will challenge the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. The upcoming iteration will get better safety tech, new features, and many cosmetic updates while the powertrain options are expected to remain similar.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

The new Jimny 5-Door will soon make its Indian debut and will share its underpinnings with the global Jimny. While the 5-door version will be larger in size, the overall design will remain similar and so will be the dashboard layout. Powering the Jimny 5-door will be a 1.5L K15C petrol engine that will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

3. Citroen C3 Plus

Citroen is soon expected to launch a C3-based three-row SUV in the country for buyers looking for an affordable and feature-rich offering in the segment. While more details are yet to be known, this upcoming SUV is likely to be offered with the same 1.2L turbo petrol engine that we get with the C3 hatchback.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The new Bolero Neo Plus is likely to soon make its Indian debut and will be positioned above the Bolero Neo in the brand’s line-up. It will be offered with a more powerful 2.2L mHawk diesel engine and is likely to get two seating configurations – 7- and 9-seater.

5. Force Gurkha 5-Door

The Force Gurkha is one of the most capable SUVs in the market and challenges the rivals like the Thar and the upcoming Jimny in India. The brand will soon launch the new Gurkha 5-door in the country which will be offered with multiple seating layouts. It will not only be larger than the standard Gurkha 3-door but in addition to this, will also boast a more spacious and practical cabin. The overall design language however will be similar while the cabin will also offer a similar layout and features for the buyers.

6. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Thar continues to be one of the best-selling lifestyle vehicles in the country and is one of the most capable SUVs on sale in the market. The Indian carmaker will soon be launching the Thar five-door in India soon for buyers looking for a practical and powerful off-roader. No changes will be made to the powertrain options or the exterior styling of the SUV.

7. Tata Safari Facelift

Tata is likely to launch the Safari facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo 2022 and will offer it with an updated front fascia, new features, and better safety tech including ADAS. While no changes are likely to be made to the powertrain options, the brand is exepcted to offer a new infotainment system and many new features with the Safari facelift. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar in India.

8. Nissan X-Trail

The new Nissan X-Trail is soon likely to make its Indian debut and will challenge the rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster in the Indian market. The new X-Trail will be offered only with petrol engine options and will boast a feature-rich and premium cabin for the buyers. More details are yet to be shared.

9. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner is currently the best-selling SUV in the segment and the brand will soon be launching the next-gen iteration of the Fortuner in the country. The next-gen Fortuner will not only be larger in size but will also get an all-new cabin and refreshed exterior styling. The brand is also expected to offer major powertrain updates with the next-gen model.

10. Mahindra XUV800 Electric

It’s no secret to anyone that Mahindra is currently working on an all-electric version of the XUV700 that will make its debut in early 2024. Likely to be called the XUV800 electric, this new SUV will give a realistic range of over 400 km on a single charge and is expected to boast strong performance.