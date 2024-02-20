Top 10 Two-Wheelers Sold In Jan 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Raider

January 2024 was a great month for the 2-wheeler market with steady growth in both YoY and MoM sales with the top 4 models crossing the 1 lakh unit mark

Two-wheeler sales in January 2024 grew to 10,29,775 units from 8,29,641 units sold in January 2023 which is an increase of 24.12 percent YoY. The overall volume growth comes up to 2,00,134 units. Interestingly, the segment was led by the Hero Splendor even though it posted a decline in sales by 2.56 per cent down from 2,61,833 units sold in January 2023, to 2,55,122 units in January 2024.

At No. 2 was Honda Activa, whose sales have improved by 33.66 per cent to 1,73,760 units in January 2024, up from 1,33,001 units sold in January 2023. The Activa currently commands a 16.87 per cent share among the top 10 two-wheelers.

In the 3rd position, we have Honda Shine which has shown an impressive 45.43 per cent YoY growth when compared to last year. Concerning numbers, it sold 1,45,252 units in January 2024 when compared to just 99,878 units in January 2023.

Model January 2024 January 2023 1. Hero Splendor (-2.56%) 2,55,122 2,61,833 2. Honda Activa (33.66%) 1,73,760 1,33,001 3. Honda Shine (45.43%) 1,45,252 99,878 4. Bajaj Pulsar (52.92%) 1,28,883 84,279 5. Hero HF Deluxe (64.65%) 78,767 47,840 6. TVS Jupiter (36.23%) 74,225 54,484 7. Suzuki Access (21.74%) 55,386 45,497 8. TVS Raider (59.11%) 43,331 27,233 9. TVS XL (14.47%) 42,036 36,723 10. Bajaj Platina (-21.16%) 33,013 41,873

The last motorcycle to cross the 1 lakh unit mark and 4th in the list is the Bajaj Pulsar with a total of 1,28,883 units sold in January 2024 which is an increase of 52.92 per cent YoY compared to the 84,279 units sold in January 2023. Now with the launch of the upcoming 2024 Pulsar NS200, Bajaj is keeping the customers excited and willing to extend their market share which is at 12.52 per cent right now.

The rest of the top 10 list includes the Hero HF Deluxe with a 64.65 per cent growth in sales to 78,767 units from 47,840 units, while TVS Jupiter followed with 74,225 units sold in the past month relating to a 36.23 per cent YoY growth.

Next in line is the Suzuki Access which also had a YoY increase in sales (55,386 units), TVS Raider (43,331 units) and TVS XL (42,036 units) while sales of the Bajaj Platina dipped by 21.16 per cent YoY to 33,013 units in January 2024 from 41,873 units sold in the same month last year. The Indian 2W space is expected to grow further in the coming months and new launches are waiting on the horizon.