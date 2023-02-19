Top 10 Two-Wheelers Sold In Jan 2023 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor posted 2,61,833 units in the month of January 2023 as against 2,08,263 units with a YoY growth of 25.7 per cent

In the first month of the new year, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor entry-level commuter finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts as 2,61,833 units were sold against 2,08,263 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 25.7 per cent. The Honda Activa continued to finish second with a domestic tally of 1,30,001 units.

Compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago, a YoY negative sales growth of 9.2 per cent was noted. The Honda CB Shine was the third most sold two-wheeler last month. The commuter garnered a total of 99,878 unit sales as against 1,05,159 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY volume drop of 5 per cent.

The Bajaj Pulsar finished in the fourth position with 84,279 units last month as against 66,839 units in January 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 26 per cent. The motorcycle endured the highest YoY growth amongst the top ten finishers. The TVS Jupiter finished in the fifth position overall and was the second most sold scooter in India.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers Sales In January 2023 Sales In January 2022 1. Hero Splendor (25.7%) 2,61,833 2,08,263 2. Honda Activa (-9.2%) 1,30,001 1,43,234 3. Honda CB Shine (-5%) 99,878 1,05,159 4. Bajaj Pulsar (26%) 84,279 66,839 5. TVS Jupiter (25.3%) 54,484 43,476 6. Hero HF Deluxe (-44.3%) 47,840 85,926 7. Suzuki Access (7.9%) 45,497 42,148 8. Bajaj Platina (-9.9%) 41,873 46,492 9. TVS XL 100 (2.6%) 36,723 35,785 10. TVS Apache (11.1%) 28,811 25,925

It registered a total of 54,484 units against 43,476 units in January 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 25.3 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hero’s HF Deluxe finished in the sixth position with 47,840 units against 85,926 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 44.3 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 cc scooter was the seventh most sold two-wheeler in India last month as 45,497 units were sold against 42,148 units with a YoY growth of close to 8 per cent. The Bajaj Platina finished in the eighth position with 41,873 units against 46,492 units with a YoY decline of 9.9 per cent.

TVS Motor Company’s XL 100 came in at ninth with 36,723 units against 35,785 units in Jan 2022 with a YoY growth of 2.6 per cent. The Apache rounded out the top ten with 28,811 units against 25,925 units with a YoY growth of 11.1 per cent.