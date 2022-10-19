Top 10 Two Wheelers Sep 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Apache

Hero Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in India in September 2022 as 2,90,649 units were sold against 2,77,296 units

In the month of September 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts as 2,90,649 units were sold against 2,77,296 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 4.8 per cent. The Honda Activa scooter continued to finish in the second position with a near flat growth.

The best-selling scooter in the country posted 2,45,607 units last month against 2,45,352 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 0.1 per cent. The Honda CB Shine was the third most sold two-wheeler in India last month as 1,45,193 units were registered against 1,42,386 units during the same period last year.

This led to a YoY growth of 1.9 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at fourth with a total of 1,05,003 units against 57,974 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume increase of just over 81 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the fifth position with 93,596 units against 1,34,539 units in September 2021.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) Sep 2022 Sales Sep 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (4.8%) 2,90,649 2,77,296 2. Honda Activa (0.1%) 2,45,607 2,45,352 3. Honda CB Shine (1.9%) 1,45,193 1,42,386 4. Bajaj Pulsar (81.1%) 1,05,003 57,974 5. Hero HF Deluxe (-30.4%) 93,596 1,34,539 6. TVS Jupiter (46.2%) 82,394 56,339 7. Bajaj Platina (-11.1%) 73,354 82,559 8. TVS XL100 (-22.7%) 47,613 61,664 9. Suzuki Access (4%) 46,851 45,040 10. TVS Apache (5.6%) 42,954 40,661

The entry-level commuter motorcycle saw a YoY negative sales growth of 30.4 per cent. In the second half of the table, TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter series finished in the sixth position with 82,394 units against 56,339 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales jump of 46.2 per cent in India.

The bajaj Platina managed to finish in the seventh position with 73,354 units against 82,559 units with a YoY sales decline of 11.1 per cent. The TVS XL100 was the eighth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 47,613 units were recorded against 61,664 units in September 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 22.7 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the ninth position with 46,851 units against 45,040 units with a YoY sales growth of 4 per cent. The TVS Apache rounded out the top ten with 42,954 units last month against 40,661 units with a YoY growth of 5.6 per cent.