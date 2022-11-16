Top 10 Two Wheelers Oct 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Apache

Hero Splendor led the way ahead of Honda Activa and Honda CB Shine in the monthly sales table for October 2022

Last month, the Indian two-wheeler industry’s sales chart was led by none other than the Hero Splendor. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted a domestic tally of 2,61,721 unit sales in the month of October 2022 as against 2,67,821 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 2.2 per cent.

The Honda Activa finished in the second position with a total of 2,10,623 units last month as against 1,96,699 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 7 per cent. The best selling scooter in India was just over 51,000 adrift of the total sales volume of the Splendor. The Honda CB Shine continued to finish in the third position last month.

The CB Shine registered a domestic tally of 1,30,916 units last month as against 1,13,554 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive volume increase of 15.2 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar was the fourth most sold two-wheeler in the country as 1,13,870 units were sold against 86,500 units in October 2021 with a growth of 31.6 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) Oct 2022 Sales Oct 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-2.2%) 2,61,721 2,67,821 2. Honda Activa (7%) 2,10,623 1,96,699 3. Honda CB Shine (15.2%) 1,30,916 1,13,554 4. Bajaj Pulsar (31.6%) 1,13,870 86,500 5. Hero HF Deluxe (-52.4%) 78,076 1,64,311 6. TVS Jupiter (6.7%) 77,042 72,161 7. Bajaj Platina (-31.1%) 57,842 84,019 8. Suzuki Access (5.8%) 49,192 46,460 9. TVS XL100 (-19.3%) 44,638 55,356 10. TVS Apache (3%) 40,988 39,799

The Pulsar series is highly popular in India and it has seen expansion in recent times. The Pulsar N250, F250 and N160 are based on a new tubular chassis and it will be available in the upcoming N150 or N125 as well with similar design cues as its bigger siblings. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the fifth position with 78,076 unit sales against 1,64,311 units.

This led to a YoY negative volume growth of 52.4 per cent. In the second half of the table, TVS’ Jupiter finished in the sixth position with 77,042 units against 72,161 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 6.7 per cent. The Bajaj Platina finished in the seventh position with 57,842 units against 84,019 units.

The entry-level commuter motorcycle could only manage a negative sales growth of 31.1 per cent. Suzuki’s Access was placed eighth ahead of TVS XL100 and the Apache series.