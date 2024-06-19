Top 10 Two-Wheelers May 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Jupiter, Raider

Although a few models faced a YoY decline, the total sales came up to 11,41,891 units which is a 3.53 per cent YoY growth
The undisputed leader of the pack is the Hero Splendor, which managed to sell 3,04,663 units despite a drop of 37,863 units or a negative 11.05 per cent YoY decline from the previous year when it sold 3,42,526 units. It managed to capture a 26.68 per cent market share and that is a pretty huge chunk of the pie.
Not far behind is the Honda Activa which managed a steady 6.39 per cent increase, selling 2,16,352 units and securing an 18.95 per cent share of the market, remaining the highest-selling product in the scooter segment.
The Honda Shine materialized as a standout performer, experiencing the highest growth among the top 10 with a 43.74 per cent increase, by selling 1,49,054 units and a 13.05 per cent market share. At the 4th position, we have Bajaj Pulsar with a marginal increase of 77 units (0.06 per cent), reaching 1,28,480 units and holding an 11.25 per cent market share.
|Model
|May-24
|May-23
|YoY%
|Share %
|Hero Splendor
|3,04,663
|3,42,526
|-11.05
|26.68
|Honda Activa
|2,16,352
|2,03,365
|6.39
|18.95
|Honda Shine
|1,49,054
|1,03,699
|43.74
|13.05
|Bajaj Pulsar
|1,28,480
|1,28,403
|0.06
|11.25
|Hero HF Deluxe
|87,143
|1,09,100
|-20.13
|7.63
|TVS Jupiter
|75,838
|57,689
|31.44
|6.64
|Suzuki Access
|64,812
|45,945
|41.06
|5.68
|TVS XL
|40,394
|35,837
|12.72
|3.54
|TVS Apache
|37,906
|41,955
|-9.65
|3.32
|TVS Raider
|37,249
|34,440
|8.16
|3.26
|Total
|11,41,891
|11,02,968
|3.53
|100.00
The second two-wheeler to face a decline comes from the Hero HF Deluxe which saw a loss of 21,957 units (-20.13 per cent), selling 87,143 units and capturing a 7.63 per cent share.
TVS Jupiter recorded healthy growth, selling 75,838 units, an increase of 31.44 per cent, and achieving a 6.64 per cent market share. Similarly, Suzuki Access saw notable growth with a 41.06 per cent increase, selling 64,812 units and securing a 5.68 per cent market share. TVS XL continued to perform well, showing a 12.72 per cent growth with 40,394 units sold and holding a 3.54 per cent market share.
Despite a 9.65% decline, TVS Apache managed to sell 37,906 units and capture a 3.32 per cent market share. Lastly, at No. 10, TVS Raider showed decent growth with an 8.16 per cent increase, selling 37,249 units and securing a 3.26 per cent market share.