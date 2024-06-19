Top 10 Two-Wheelers May 2024 – Splendor, Activa, Jupiter, Raider

Although a few models faced a YoY decline, the total sales came up to 11,41,891 units which is a 3.53 per cent YoY growth

The undisputed leader of the pack is the Hero Splendor, which managed to sell 3,04,663 units despite a drop of 37,863 units or a negative 11.05 per cent YoY decline from the previous year when it sold 3,42,526 units. It managed to capture a 26.68 per cent market share and that is a pretty huge chunk of the pie.

Not far behind is the Honda Activa which managed a steady 6.39 per cent increase, selling 2,16,352 units and securing an 18.95 per cent share of the market, remaining the highest-selling product in the scooter segment.

The Honda Shine materialized as a standout performer, experiencing the highest growth among the top 10 with a 43.74 per cent increase, by selling 1,49,054 units and a 13.05 per cent market share. At the 4th position, we have Bajaj Pulsar with a marginal increase of 77 units (0.06 per cent), reaching 1,28,480 units and holding an 11.25 per cent market share.

Model May-24 May-23 YoY% Share % Hero Splendor 3,04,663 3,42,526 -11.05 26.68 Honda Activa 2,16,352 2,03,365 6.39 18.95 Honda Shine 1,49,054 1,03,699 43.74 13.05 Bajaj Pulsar 1,28,480 1,28,403 0.06 11.25 Hero HF Deluxe 87,143 1,09,100 -20.13 7.63 TVS Jupiter 75,838 57,689 31.44 6.64 Suzuki Access 64,812 45,945 41.06 5.68 TVS XL 40,394 35,837 12.72 3.54 TVS Apache 37,906 41,955 -9.65 3.32 TVS Raider 37,249 34,440 8.16 3.26 Total 11,41,891 11,02,968 3.53 100.00

The second two-wheeler to face a decline comes from the Hero HF Deluxe which saw a loss of 21,957 units (-20.13 per cent), selling 87,143 units and capturing a 7.63 per cent share.

TVS Jupiter recorded healthy growth, selling 75,838 units, an increase of 31.44 per cent, and achieving a 6.64 per cent market share. Similarly, Suzuki Access saw notable growth with a 41.06 per cent increase, selling 64,812 units and securing a 5.68 per cent market share. TVS XL continued to perform well, showing a 12.72 per cent growth with 40,394 units sold and holding a 3.54 per cent market share.

Despite a 9.65% decline, TVS Apache managed to sell 37,906 units and capture a 3.32 per cent market share. Lastly, at No. 10, TVS Raider showed decent growth with an 8.16 per cent increase, selling 37,249 units and securing a 3.26 per cent market share.