Top 10 Two Wheelers May 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Access, Classic

In the month of May 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 2,62,249 units against 1,00,435 units during the same period in 2021 with a massive YoY volume increase of 161.1 per cent. The Honda Activa finished in the second position with a total of 1,49,407 units against 17,006 units.

In comparison, a YoY sales surge of 778.5 per cent was noted. The Hero HF Deluxe was the third most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 1,27,330 units were recorded against 42,118 units in May 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 202.3 per cent. The two-wheeler industry saw a huge increase in production and dispatches last month.

The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months ahead of the festive season period that often has positive buying sentiments rolling amongst customers. The Honda CB Shine continued to impress last month as 1,19,765 units were posted against 14,666 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with YoY volume growth of 716.6 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (161.1%) 2,62,249 1,00,435 2. Honda Activa (778.5%) 1,49,407 17,006 3. Hero HF Deluxe (202.3%) 1,27,330 42,118 4. Honda CB Shine (716.6%) 1,19,765 14,666 5. Bajaj Pulsar (74.7%) 69,241 39,625 6. TVS Jupiter (868.8%) 59,613 6,153 7. Suzuki Access (267.9%) 35,709 9,706 8. TVS XL100 (392.6%) 35,148 7,135 9. RE Classic 350 (224.2%) 29,959 9,239 10. Hero Glamour (287.8%) 28,363 7,313

The Bajaj Pulsar registered a total of 69,241 units against 39,625 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 74.7 per cent. All the models within the top ten saw three-digital growth except for Pulsar. In the second half of the table, TVS Motor Company had the Jupiter range finish in the sixth position.

The popular scooter managed to record a total of 59,613 units in the month of May 2022 against 6,153 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 868.8 per cent. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the seventh position with 35,709 units against 9,706 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 267.9 per cent.

The TVS XL100 was the eighth most sold two-wheeler in India with 35,148 units against 7,135 units – enduring a YoY growth of 392.6 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Hero Glamour ended up ninth and tenth respectively with 29,959 and 28,363 unit sales.