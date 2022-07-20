Top 10 Two-Wheelers June 2022 – Splendor, Access, Activa, Glamour

In June 2022, Hero Splendor finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts with a total of 2,70,923 unit sales in the domestic market
In the month of June 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor entry-level commuter continued to dominate the proceeding in the two-wheeler space as 2,70,923 units were recorded against 2,64,009 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 2.62 per cent. It managed to do so by outselling the Activa with a big margin.
The Honda Activa did post a massive surge in volumes on a YoY basis last month. The hot-selling scooter registered a cumulative domestic total of 1,84,305 units last month as against 94,274 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 95.5 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position.
It garnered a total of 1,25,947 units against 71,869 units in June 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 75.2 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe came home fourth with a total of 1,13,155 unit sales against 1,10,724 units during the same period last year with a growth of 2.2 per cent while the Bajaj Pulsar series finished in the fifth position.
|Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY)
|June 2022 Sales
|June 2021 Sales
|1. Hero Splendor (2.62%)
|2,70,923
|2,64,009
|2. Honda Activa (95.5%)
|1,84,305
|94,274
|3. Honda CB Shine (75.2%)
|1,25,947
|71,869
|4. Hero HF Deluxe (2.2%)
|1,13,155
|1,10,724
|5. Bajaj Pulsar (5.7%)
|83,723
|79,150
|6. TVS Jupiter (97.3%)
|62,851
|31,848
|7. TVS XL100 (4.3%)
|37,474
|35,897
|8. Suzuki Access (8.7%)
|34,131
|31,399
|9. Hero Glamour (60.4%)
|30,105
|18,759
|10. Bajaj Platina (-35.9%)
|27,732
|43,313
It recorded a total of 83,723 unit sales last month against 79,150 units in June 2022 with a YoY growth of 5.7 per cent. In the second half of the table, TVS’ Jupiter finished in the sixth position with 62,851 units against 31,848 units with a YoY surge of 97.3 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer’s XL100 finished in the seventh position.
It posted 37,474 units against 35,897 units in June 2021 with a YoY growth of 4.3 per cent while the Suzuki Access 125 garnered 34,131 units against 31,399 units with a YoY sales increase of 8.7 per cent. The Hero Glamour recorded 30,105 unit sales last month against 18,759 units during the same period in 2021 with a growth of 60.4 per cent.
The Bajaj Platina rounded out the top ten with a total of 27,732 units in June 2022 as against 43,313 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 35.9 per cent.