Top 10 Two Wheelers July 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Jupiter, Dio

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales standings in the month of July 2022 ahead of Honda Activa, Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar

In the month of July 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor continued to lead the charge in the two-wheeler sales standings as 2,50,409 units were sold against 2,50,794 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY decline of only 0.15 per cent. The Honda Activa endured a huge jump in volumes though as 2,13,807 units were recorded last month.

This when compared to the corresponding period in 2021 with 1,62,956 units, a YoY volume increase of 31.2 per cent was noted. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position with a total of 1,14,663 units against 1,16,128 units in July 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 1.2 per cent in the domestic market.

The Bajaj Pulsar registered a cumulative tally of 1,01,905 units against 65,094 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 56.5 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe endured 97,451 unit sales last month against 1,06,304 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 8.3 per cent in India.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-0.15%) 2,50,409 2,50,794 2. Honda Activa (31.2%) 2,13,807 1,62,956 3. Honda CB Shine (-1.2%) 1,14,663 1,16,128 4. Bajaj Pulsar (56.5%) 1,01,905 65,094 5. Hero HF Deluxe (-8.3%) 97,451 1,06,304 6. TVS Jupiter (62.5%) 62,094 38,209 7. Bajaj Platina (-11.2%) 48,484 54,606 8. Suzuki Access (-11.8%) 41,440 46,985 9. Honda Dio (75.8%) 36,229 20,604 10. TVS XL100 (-34.8%) 32,117 49,279

In the second half of the sales charts, the TVS Jupiter finished in the sixth position with a total of 62,094 units against 38,209 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 62.5 per cent. The Bajaj Platina slotted in at seventh with a total of 48,484 units last month against 54,606 units with a YoY drop of 11.2 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 cc scooter posted 41,440 unit sales in July 2022 against 46,985 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume decline of 11.8 per cent. The Honda Dio finished in the ninth position with 36,229 unit sales against 20,604 units in July 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 75.8 per cent.

The TVS XL100 rounded out the top ten with a total of 32,117 units against 49,279 units in July 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 34.8 per cent. Last month, the sales drop of most of the top ten finishers was not huge except for the XL100.