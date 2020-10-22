Top 10 Two Wheelers In September 2020 – Splendor Outsells Activa Again

Hero Splendor continued to be on top ahead of Honda Activa with 2,80,250 units sales against 2,44,667 units with YoY growth of 14.54 per cent

Compared to the previous month of August 2020, the changes in the top ten sales table are very minimal as the Hero Splendor continued to stay at the top of the proceedings ahead of Honda Activa while the Hero Glamour and TVS XL100 swapped positioned alongside the entry of the re-entry of the Bajaj Platina eliminating the Honda Dio from the top 10.

It must be noted that the Splendor garnered nearly 50,000 units more than what it achieved in the previous month and its Year-on-Year growth was also encouraging in September 2020. The entry-level commuter motorcycle garnered a total of 2,80,250 units as against 2,44,667 units during the same period in 2019 with a growth of 14.54 per cent.

In fact, all the two-wheelers in the top ten posted positive sales growth except for the TVS Jupiter. The Activa, on the other hand, endured a total of 2,57,900 units last month as against 2,48,939 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 3.60 per cent volume increase and the HF Deluxe stayed put in third place.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) Sales In September 2020 Sales In September 2019 1. Hero Splendor (14.54%) 2,80,250 2,44,667 2. Honda Activa (3.60%) 2,57,900 2,48,939 3. Hero HF Deluxe (10.82%) 2,16,201 1,95,093 4. Honda CB Shine (32.75%) 1,18,004 88,893 5. Bajaj Pulsar (50.88%) 1,02,698 68,068 6. Hero Glamour (12.03%) 69,477 62,016 7. TVS XL100 (20.33%) 68,829 57,283 8. Hero Passion (55.63%) 63,296 40,672 9. TVS Jupiter (-18.68%) 56,085 68,971 10. Bajaj Platina (26.19%) 55,496 43,978

The HF Deluxe recorded 2,16,201 units in September 2020 as against 1,95,093 units with a health YoY sales increase of 10.82 per cent. The CB Shine recorded a massive YoY improvement as the 125 cc motorcycle ended up fourth with 1,18,004 units as against 88,893 units with a highly appreciable 32.75 per cent volume growth.

The Pulsar range saw a huge YoY volume surge of 50.88 per cent last month as 1,02,698 units were sold against 68,068 units in September 2019. The Glamour commuter registered 69,477 units as against 62,016 units with just over 12 per cent growth. The only moped on sale in the Indian market, TVS XL100, continued its good run of form with 68,829 units.

In comparison, the XL100 posted 57,283 units in September 2019 leading to 20.33 per cent YoY growth. The Passion series finished in eighth position with 63,296 units as against 40,672 units with 55.63 per cent growth while the Jupiter encountered 18.68 per cent YoY drop as it slotted in ninth ahead of Bajaj Platina.