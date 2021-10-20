Top 10 Two Wheelers In Sep 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Shine, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in India in September 2021 with 2,77,296 units against 2,80,250 units with 1 per cent YoY de-growth

In the month of September 2021, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor led the way in the two-wheeler sales standings as it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 2,77,296 units as against 2,80,250 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative growth of 1 per cent. The Honda Activa finished in the second position as the Splendor outsold it by 2,954 units.

The top-selling scooter in the country posted 2,45,352 units last month as against 2,57,900 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY decline of 4.8 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position with 1,42,386 units as against 1,18,994 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 19.6 per cent YoY volume increase.

The Hero HF Deluxe slotted in at the fourth position with 1,34,539 units in the month of September 2021 as against 2,16,201 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY volume de-growth of 37.7 per cent. At fifth was the Bajaj Platina as 82,559 units were recorded as against 55,496 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive sales growth of 48.7 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-1%) 2,77,296 2,80,250 2. Honda Activa (-4.8%) 2,45,352 2,57,900 3. Honda CB Shine (19.6%) 1,42,386 1,18,994 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-37.7%) 1,34,539 2,16,201 5. Bajaj Platina (48.7%) 82,559 55,496 6. TVS XL100 (-10.5%) 61,664 68,929 7. Bajaj Pulsar (-43.5%) 57,974 1,02,698 8. TVS Jupiter (0.4%) 56,339 56,085 9. Suzuki Access (-15%) 45,040 53,031 10. TVS Apache (7.6%) 40,661 37,788

The entry-level commuter motorcycle had the highest YoY growth of them all. In the second half of the top ten table, the TVS XL100 finished in the sixth position with 61,664 units as against 68,929 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY drop of 10.5 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar was the seventh most sold two-wheeler in India last month.

The Pulsar series recorded 57,974 units as against 1,02,698 units with a 43.5 per cent drop in volumes. On October 28, the Chakan-based manufacturer will introduce the 250F based on the new generation Pulsar platform and it will have an evolutionary approach to design compared to the 220F. It is expected to use a 250 cc oil-cooled VVA engine.

The TVS Jupiter ended up eighth and its range was recently expanded with the addition of the 125 cc variant. It finished with 0.4 per cent YoY growth ahead of Suzuki Access and TVS Apache.