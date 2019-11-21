Top 10 Two-Wheelers In October 2019 – Honda Activa Beats Hero Splendor

Last month, Honda Activa topped the sales chart by clocking a sale of 281,273 units, while Hero Splendor found itself on the second place with a monthly sale of 264,137 units.

Honda Activa, the popular automatic scooter brand, has maintained its numero uno status by selling the highest number of copies in October 2019. Last month, the scooter brand registered a sales figure of 281,273 units, which helped it settle at the top of the monthly sales chart. This is a 7.24 per cent increase from 262,260 units sold in October 2019.

The second place has been taken by the very popular Hero Splendor, which sold 264,137 units last month. This is a 1.57 per cent drop from 268,377 units sold in October 2018. Also, the Splendor was the top-selling two-wheeler in October 2018, ahead of the Activa (262,260 units).

Even the third spot on the monthly sales charts goes to a motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp. The HF Deluxe was the third most popular two-wheeler with a sale of 185,751 units in October 2019. This is a drop of 7.2 per cent from the 200,312 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Honda Activa 2,81,273 2,62,260 2. Hero Splendor 2,64,137 2,68,377 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,85,751 2,00,312 4. Bajaj Pulsar 95,509 90,363 5. Honda CB Shine 87,743 91,319 6. TVS Jupiter 74,560 1,02,132 7. Bajaj Platina 70,466 74,064 8. Bajaj CT 100 61,483 93,676 9. TVS XL Super 60,174 82,357 10. Suzuki Access 53,552 45,090

Last month, three models from Bajaj Auto, viz Pulsar, Platina and CT100, made it to the top 10 selling two-wheelers. The Pulsar range of motorcycle found itself at the fourth spot with a sale of 95,509 units. On the other hand, the Platina and the CT100 were settled at seventh and eighth spot by clocking a sales figure of 70,466 units and 61,483 units, respectively.

TVS Jupiter, which has been the second-highest selling scooter in the country, managed to land at the sixth spot by clocking a total sale of 74,560 units. It may be noted that the Jupiter had managed to make it to the fourth spot in October 2018. The XL Super, on the other hand, made it to the ninth spot by clocking a monthly sale of 60,174 units.



The tenth position has been occupied by the Suzuki Access. It registered a sale of 53,552 units last month. It may be noted here that the Access wasn’t a part of the top 10 selling list of October 2018. While the Hero Glamour, which was on the tenth spot of the previous year’s list, has failed to make it to the last month’s list of best-selling 10 models.