Top 10 Two-Wheelers In Oct 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Apache

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales table with 2,67,821 units in the month of October 2021; Honda Activa and Hero HF Deluxe finished second and third respectively

In the month of October 2021, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts as 2,67,821 units were sold. This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 3,15,798 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 15.1 per cent was seen. The Honda Activa was the second most sold two-wheeler in the country and continued to top the scooter sales table.

The Japanese scooter posted 1,96,699 units in the month of October 2021 as against 2,39,570 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 17.8 per cent drop in volumes. Except for Bajaj Platina, all the other two-wheelers in the top ten sales table recorded negative YoY growth despite the festive season.

One of the key reasons for the sales drop has to be the lack of semiconductor supply hampering the production across the automotive industry. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 1,64,311 units last month as against 2,33,061 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 29.5 per cent.

Two-Wheelers (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-15.1%) 2,67,821 3,15,798 2. Honda Activa (-17.8%) 1,96,699 2,39,570 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-29.5%) 1,64,311 2,33,061 4. Honda CB Shine (-4.2%) 1,13,554 1,18,547 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-37.4%) 86,500 1,38,218 6. Bajaj Platina (37.9%) 84,109 60,967 7. TVS Jupiter (-2.6%) 72,161 74,159 8. TVS XL100 (-31%) 55,356 80,268 9. Suzuki Access (-11.4%) 46,450 52,441 10. TVS Apache (-2.7%) 39,799 40,943

The Honda CB Shine was the fourth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 1,13,554 units were recorded against 1,18,547 units with 4.2 per cent negative sales growth. Bajaj Pulsar managed to garner a cumulative domestic tally of 86,500 units against 1,38,218 units in October 2020 with a 37.4 per cent YoY sales drop.

The Pulsar series had recently been expanded with the debut of the largest displacing Pulsars yet – the N250 and F250. The new generation Pulsar platform will be expanded to other motorcycles in the lineup in the near future as well. The Bajaj Platina entry-level commuter ended up sixth with 84,109 units against 60,967 units with 37.9 per cent growth.

The TVS Jupiter recorded a total of 72,161 units as against 74,159 units during the same period in 2020 with 2.6 per cent de-growth while TVS XL100 managed 55,356 units with a 31 per cent sales slump. The Suzuki Access 125 scooter finished ninth ahead of the TVS Apache series with 39,799 units and a 2.7 per cent YoY decline.