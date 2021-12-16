Top 10 Two Wheelers In Nov 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts in the month of November 2021 with 1,92,490 units and endured a 22.5 per cent YoY decline

In the month of November 2021, Hero MotoCorp garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,92,490 unit sales with the Splendor as it finished as the most sold two-wheeler in the country. The tally when compared to the same period in 2020 with 2,48,398 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 22.5 per cent was registered.

The Honda Activa finished in the second position with 1,24,082 unit sales last month as against 2,25,822 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 45 per cent. The Honda CB Shine slotted in at third with a total of 83,622 units as against 94,413 units in November 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.4 per cent.

The Hero HF Deluxe was the fourth most two-wheeler in the country in the month of November 2021 as 76,149 units were recorded against 1,79,426 units in November 2020 with a massive YoY sales de-growth of 57.5 per cent. It is worth noting that most of the two-wheelers in the top ten encountered huge YoY declines.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-22.5%) 1,92,490 2,48,398 2. Honda Activa (-45%) 1,24,082 2,25,822 3. Honda CB Shine (-11.4%) 83,622 94,413 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-57.5%) 76,149 1,79,426 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-40.9%) 61,913 1,04,904 6. Bajaj Platina (45.8%) 60,646 41,572 7. TVS Jupiter (-29.5%) 44,139 62,626 8. TVS XL100 (-39.8%) 42,558 70,750 9. Suzuki Access (-6.8%) 42,481 45,582 10. TVS Apache (-31.1%) 28,608 41,557

Bajaj Auto introduced the flagship Pulsar N250 and F250 a few weeks ago as the largest displacing motorcycles from the series yet and both are powered by an oil-cooled 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing 24.5 PS maximum power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch as standard.

The Pulsar series finished in the fifth position last month as 61,913 units were sold against 1,04,904 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 40.9 per cent. The entry-level Platina commuter motorcycle posted 60,646 unit sales as against 41,572 units with a YoY volume increase of 45.8 per cent – the only model in the top ten to do so.

The TVS Jupiter posted 44,139 units to finish seventh while TVS XL100, Suzuki Access 125 scooter and TVS Apache ended up eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.