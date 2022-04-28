Top 10 Two-Wheelers In March 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Classic

Hero Splendor finish on top of the sales charts in the month of March 2022 as 2,48,577 units were sold against 2,80,090 units with a YoY drop of 11.25 per cent

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish on top of the sales charts in the month of March 2022 as 2,48,577 units were sold against 2,80,090 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.25 per cent. The Honda Activa finished in the second position with 1,60,631 unit sales as against 1,99,208 units.

This led to a YoY volume de-growth of 19 per cent while the Hero HF Deluxe was the third most sold two-wheeler in the country last month. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted 1,00,216 units as against 1,44,505 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY decline of 31 per cent as it finished ahead of CB Shine and Pulsar.

The Honda CB Shine was the fourth most sold two-wheeler and the third most sold motorcycle in India in the month of March 2022 as 95,197 units were registered against 1,17,943 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales drop of 19 per cent. The highly popular Bajaj Pulsar series posted a total of 67,339 units last month.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-11.25%) 2,48,577 2,80,090 2. Honda Activa (-19%) 1,60,631 1,99,208 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-31%) 1,00,216 1,44,505 4. Honda CB Shine (-19%) 95,197 1,17,943 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-31.5%) 67,339 85,999 6. TVS Jupiter (-2%) 55,813 57,206 7. TVS XL100 (-16%) 37,649 44,688 8. RE Classic 350 (3%) 32,694 31,694 9. Suzuki Access (-36%) 31,097 48,672 10. Hero Glamour (-4%) 31,037 32,371

In comparison to the same period last year with 85,999 units, a YoY volume de-growth of 31.5 per cent was noted. In the second half of the table, TVS Motor Company had the Jupiter finish in the sixth position with 55,813 units against 57,206 units in March 2021. This led to a YoY sales decline of 2 per cent last month.

TVS had three models featuring in the top 10 as the XL100 moped garnered 37,649 unit sales against 44,688 units with a YoY volume decline of 16 per cent. Royal Enfield Classic 350 impressed last month as 32,694 units were recorded against 31,694 units with a YoY volume increase of 3 per cent.

It was the only two-wheeler to post positive sales growth within the top 10 table. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the ninth position with 31,097 units against 48,672 units with a YoY slump of 36 per cent while the Hero Glamour rounded out the top ten with 31,037 units against 32,371 units with a de-growth of just over 4 per cent.