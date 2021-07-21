Top 10 Two Wheelers In June 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, XL

Hero Splendor led the two-wheeler sales charts in the month of June 2021 as it finished ahead of Hero HF Deluxe and Honda Activa

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the sales charts courtesy of the ever-popular Splendor. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted 2,64,009 unit sales in the month of June 2021 as against 1,81,190 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 45.71 per cent. The growth was certainly impressive considering that the two-wheeler industry is on a recovery path following the health crisis.

The sibling of Splendor, the HF Deluxe, was the second most sold two-wheeler in the country last month as 1,10,724 units were recorded against 1,30,065 units with 14.87 per cent negative sales growth. The Honda Activa finished in the third position, which was quite unusual as it regular ends up as the one leading the chart or in second place.

It was mainly due to the big drop in sales volume for the best-selling scooter in India. The Honda Activa managed to register 94,274 units in June 2021 as against 1,21,668 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales decline of 22.52 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar posted a cumulative domestic tally of 79,150 units last month.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (45.71%) 2,64,009 1,81,190 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-14.87%) 1,10,724 1,30,065 3. Honda Activa (-22.52%) 94,274 1,21,668 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-2.07%) 79,150 80,822 5. Honda CB Shine (58.81%) 71,869 45,254 6. Bajaj Platina (6.63%) 43,313 40,620 7. TVS XL100 (-10.96%) 35,897 40,316 8. TVS Jupiter (-20.19%) 31,848 39,906 9. Suzuki Access (-17%) 31,399 37,831 10. TVS Apache (-14.30%) 30,233 35,277

This when compared to the corresponding month in 2020 with 80,822 units, the Pulsar only saw YoY negative growth of 2.07 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the fifth position with 71,869 units as against 45,254 units in June 2020 with a health YoY surge of 58.81 per cent. The affordable Bajaj Platina was the sixth most sold two-wheeler last month.

It recorded 43,313 unit sales as against 40,620 units with a 6.63 per cent YoY volume increase. The TVS XL100 slotted in at seventh with 35,897 units last month as against 40,316 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 10.96 per cent sales slump. The TVS Jupiter ended up eighth with 31,848 units in the month of June 2021.

This led to a YoY decline of 20.19 per cent as 39,906 units were recorded in June 2020. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the ninth position with 31,399 units as against 37,831 units with 17 per cent de-growth. The TVS Apache rounded out the top ten with 30,233 units as against 35,277 units with 14.30 per cent sales de-growth.