Top 10 Two Wheelers In Jan 2022 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Access, Dio

In the first month of the new calendar year, Hero MotoCorp continued to dominate the proceedings in the two-wheeler space as 2,08,263 units were sold against 2,25,382 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 7.6 per cent. The Honda Activa finished second and was the most sold scooter in the country as well.

The Activa registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,43,234 units last month as against 2,11,660 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of 32.3 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position with 1,05,159 unit sales in January 2022 as against 1,16,222 units during the same period in 2021.

This led to a YoY volume de-growth of 9.5 per cent. The Honda HF Deluxe came in at fourth with 85,926 unit sales as against 1,34,860 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 36.2 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar series came in at fifth with 66,839 unit sales as against 97,580 units in January 2021.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-7.6%) 2,08,263 2,25,382 2. Honda Activa (-32.3%) 1,43,234 2,11,660 3. Honda CB Shine (-9.5%) 1,05,159 1,16,222 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-36.2%) 85,926 1,34,860 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-31.5%) 66,839 97,580 6. Bajaj Platina (71.3%) 46,492 27,131 7. TVS Jupiter (-16.3%) 43,476 51,952 8. Suzuki Access (-7.3%) 42,148 45,475 9. TVS XL100 (-39.3%) 35,785 59,007 10. Honda Dio (-3.7%) 27,837 28,914

This resulted in a YoY sales de-growth of 31.5 per cent. The Pulsar series saw an expansion last year with the arrival of the N250 and F250 based on a brand new tubular chassis. The same platform will underpin the future lineup of Pulsar motorcycles and we can expect new launches this year as well but only time will tell which models are getting the treatment first.

In the second half of the table, the Bajaj Platina finished in the sixth position with 46,492 units last month as against 27,131 units during the same period in 2021 with a massive YoY sales increase of 71.3 per cent – highest YoY growth within the top ten table. The TVS Jupiter finished in the seventh position with 43,476 unit sales.

Compared to the same period last year with 51,952 units, a YoY sales decline of 16.3 per cent was recorded. The Suzuki Access 125 came in at eighth with 42,148 units as against 45,475 units in January 2021 with a de-growth of 7.3 per cent. The TVS XL100 was the ninth most sold two-wheeler last month ahead of Honda’s Dio.