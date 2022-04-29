Top 10 Two Wheelers In FY22 – Splendor, Activa, Jupiter, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor posted 23,83,810 units in FY2022 as against 14,60,248 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a YoY drop of 3.13 per cent

In the financial year 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022 period), Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the sales charts with a domestic total of 23,83,810 units as against 14,60,248 units during the same period the previous fiscal with a YoY negative sales growth of 3.13 per cent. The entry-level commuter led Activa by a big margin.

The Honda Activa stood second with a tally of 17,08,305 units last month as against 19,39,640 units during the corresponding period in FY2020-21 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.93 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 12,03,364 units as against 9,88,201 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 27.56 per cent.

The Honda CB Shine slotted in at fourth with 11,01,684 units last month against 9,88,201 units with a healthy YoY volume increase of 11.48 per cent. The Bajaj Platina posted a total of 5,48,895 units as against 4,51,685 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales growth of 21.52 per cent.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) FY 2022 Sales FY 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-3.13%) 23,83,310 14,60,248 2. Honda Activa (-11.93%) 17,08,305 19,39,640 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-27.56%) 12,03,364 16,61,272 4. Honda CB Shine (11.48%) 11,01,684 9,88,201 5. Bajaj Platina (21.52%) 5,48,895 4,51,685 6. TVS Jupiter (-6.64%) 5,04,567 5,40,466 7. Suzuki Access (11.24%) 4,60,596 4,14,046 8. Bajaj Pulsar (-7.55%) 4,11,260 4,44,838 9. TVS Apache 3,25,598 3,25,644 10. Hero Glamour (-38.8%) 2,82,993 4,62,912

In the second half of the table, TVS Motor Company had the Jupiter finish in the sixth position with 5,04,567 unit sales as against 5,40,466 units in FY2021 with a YoY sales drop of 6.64 per cent. The Suzuki Access 125 garnered 4,60,596 units against 4,14,046 units with a YoY growth of 11.24 per cent. Only a few months ago, the Japanese manufacturer expanded its 125 cc range with the addition of the Avenis 125.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX debuted only a few weeks ago to rival KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. The Bajaj Pulsar series finished in the eighth position with 4,11,260 units against 4,44,838 units with a YoY drop of 7.55 per cent while its main rival, TVS Apache, recorded a total of 3,25,598 units last FY.

This when compared to the same period the previous fiscal with 3,25,644 units, a near-flat growth was recorded. Hero’s another commuter motorcycle, the Glamour, finished in the tenth position with 2,82,993 units against 4,62,912 units with a YoY drop of 38.8 per cent.