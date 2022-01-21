Top 10 Two-Wheelers In Dec 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache, Shine

Hero Splendor posted a total of 2,26,759 unit sales in December 2021 as against 1,94,930 units with a YoY growth of 16.3 per cent

In the final month of the calendar year 2021, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor continued to be the most sold two-wheeler in the country as 2,26,759 units were recorded against 1,94,930 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 16.3 per cent. The Honda Activa stayed put in the second position last month.

The best-selling scooter in India registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,04,417 units as against 1,34,077 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 22.1 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 83,080 unit sales as against 1,41,168 units in December 2020.

This led to a YoY volume de-growth of 41.1 per cent while the Honda CB Shine ended up as the fourth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month. It garnered a total of 68,061 unit sales against 56,003 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY positive volume growth of 21.5 per cent to close out the year on a high.

Top 10 Two Wheelers (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (16.3%) 2,26,759 1,94,930 2. Honda Activa (-22.1%) 1,04,417 1,34,077 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-41.1%) 83,080 1,41,168 4. Honda CB Shine (21.5%) 68,061 56,003 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-13.8%) 64,966 75,421 6. Bajaj Platina (45.7%) 44,800 30,740 7. TVS Jupiter (-0.7%) 38,142 38,435 8. RE Classic 350 (-11.6%) 34,723 39,321 9. TVS XL100 (-44.2%) 33,395 59,923 10. Hero Glamour (64.2%) 31,595 19,238

The Bajaj Pulsar was the fifth most sold two-wheeler in India in December 2021 as 64,966 units were recorded against 75,421 in December 2020 with a negative YoY growth of 13.8 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Bajaj Platina registered a total of 44,800 units as against 30,740 units during the corresponding month in 2020.

This led to a YoY sales increase of 45.7 per cent while the TVS Jupiter finished in the seventh position with 38,142 unit sales as against 38,435 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY decline of 0.7 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 slotted in at eighth with 34,723 units as against 39,321 units in December 2020.

The second-generation Classic 350 debuted last year and it has been well received amongst customers. The TVS XL100 rode in at ninth with 33,395 units as against 59,923 units in December 2020 with a YoY slump of 44.2 per cent. The Hero Glamour rounded out the top ten with 31,595 units against 19,238 units with a healthy growth of 64.2 per cent.