Top 10 Two-Wheelers In August 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales table in August 2021 with 2,41,703 units as against 2,32,201 units with 4 per cent growth

In the month of August 2021, Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the sales charts ahead of Honda Activa. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,41,703 units last month as against 2,32,201 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 4 per cent.

In comparison, the Activa did endure better YoY growth compared to the Splendor but it was not just enough to regain the top position as more than 37,000 units separated them. The Activa in the second position garnered 2,04,659 unit sales in August 2021 as against 1,93,607 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 5.7 per cent positive sales growth.

The Honda CB Shine did impress on its way to the third position as it registered a healthy 22.4 per cent increase in sales. Last month, the commuter posted 1,29,926 units against 1,06,133 units during the same period in 2020. The Hero HF Deluxe recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 1,14,575 units as against 1,77,168 units.

Two Wheelers (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (4%) 2,41,703 2,32,201 2. Honda Activa (5.7%) 2,04,659 1,93,607 3. Honda CB Shine (22.4%) 1,29,926 1,06,133 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-35.3%) 1,14,575 1,77,168 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-24.1%) 66,107 87,202 6. Bajaj Platina (40.5%) 56,615 40,294 7. TVS XL100 (-24.9%) 52,607 70,126 8. Suzuki Access (18.4%) 49,135 41,484 9. TVS Jupiter (-12.8%) 45,625 52,378 10. Honda Dio (-37.3%) 26,897 42,957

It encountered a negative sales growth of 35.3 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar slotted in at fifth with a total of 66,107 units as against 87,202 units in August 2020 with 24.1 per cent sales de-growth. Its smaller sibling, the Platina, ended up as the sixth most sold two-wheeler in the country last month with 56,615 units as against 40,294 units during the same period last year.

This led to a massive YoY volume increase of 40.5 per cent. The TVS XL100 moped sat at seventh with 52,607 units in the month of August 2021 against 70,126 units during the same period in 2020 with a 24.9 per cent sales decline. The Suzuki Access 125 posted 49,135 units as against 41,484 units with an 18.4 per cent growth in volume numbers.

The last two places in the top ten were covered by TVS Jupiter and Honda Dio. The former garnered 45,625 units as against 52,378 units with 12.8 per cent de-growth while the latter posted 26,897 units against 42,957 units in August 2020 with a 37.3 per cent drop.