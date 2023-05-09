Top 10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period May 2023 – Scorpio To Nexon

Mahindra Thar has the highest waiting period of up to 17 months in the month of May 2023 and is followed by the Scorpio N

In the month of May 2023, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Thar has the highest waiting of up to 17 months in the domestic market. The lifestyle off-road SUV received a brand new generation a few years ago and it has been well received by customers. Later this CY, Mahindra is expected to debut the five-door iteration of the existing Thar.

It will compete against the soon-launching Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The Scorpio N commands a waiting period of up to 15 months in India. It can be bought in six- and seven-seater configurations and derives power from a 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with MT and AT options.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a waiting period of up to 12 months for select variants. The Japanese manufacturer currently has high waiting for the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner as well. At the Bidadi plant, Toyota also rolls out the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and it has a waiting period of up to 6 months.

Models Waiting Period In May 2023 Mahindra Thar Up to 17 Months Mahindra Scorpio N Up to 15 Months Toyota Hyryder Up to 12 Months Mahindra XUV700 Up to 12 Months Maruti Brezza Up to 10 Months Hyundai Creta Up to 7 Months Hyundai Venue Up to 7 Months Maruti Grand Vitara Up to 6 Months Kia Seltos Up to 3 Months Tata Nexon Up to 3 Months

Toyota looks to be ramping up its production activities to bring down the waiting period. The upcoming badge-engineered iteration of the Innova Hycross could be dubbed the Maruti Suzuki Engage and it will also be manufactured by Toyota as well. The Mahindra XUV700 has a waiting period of up to 12 months in India for select trims.

Customers wanting to own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza will have to wait up to 10 months for select variants while one of its main rivals, the Hyundai Venue has a waiting of up to 7 months. The midsize SUV segment leader, Hyundai Creta, also has a waiting of up to 7 months. The Kia Seltos has it for up to 3 months.

The same can be said for the Tata Nexon. Other popular mass-market SUVs such as the Tata Punch and Kia Sonet also have a waiting period of 3 months each.